CEO of QPR Software to change

English Finnish

QPR Software Plc, Company Announcement, May 5, 2021 at 3.00 PM

Inside information





The CEO of QPR Software Jari Jaakkola has announced to the Board of Directors that he will resign as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board and Jaakkola have agreed that Jaakkola will continue in office until approximately the beginning of September. The Board of Directors will begin recruiting a new CEO immediately.

"I have been the CEO of QPR Software since the beginning of 2008, and now as I turn 60, it is time to move on to a new phase in my life. I am planning take a little more free time, but also to work with growth companies in various projects and possibly in non-executive roles as well. Now is a good time for this change, after the renewal of our product portfolio and improvement on company's net sales and earnings at the beginning of the year. I have been privileged to work with committed and passionate professionals. We will continue to work closely together until the autumn, and then it will be time for me to thank everyone for their great co-operation during these years," says Jari Jaakkola, CEO of QPR Software.

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Jari for his long-term contribution to building the company, first as SVP, Business Operations and then as CEO for the last 13 years," says Pertti Ervi, Chairman of the Board of QPR Software Corporation. "We aim to find a successor for Jari during the summer and, if necessary, we will appoint an interim CEO for the company in the fall until the new CEO starts."





QPR Software Plc

The Board of Directors





For more information, please contact:

Pertti Ervi, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +33 68 583 9153