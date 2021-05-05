English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 5 MAY 2021 AT 3.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group Plc – Managers' transactions – Johansson

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Martin Johansson

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Enento Group Plc

LEI: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700EPLUWXE25HGM03_20210505083843_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000123195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,742 Unit price: 36.53 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,742 Volume weighted average price: 36.53 EUR

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.