CRN® Recognizes Ahana on Its 2021 Big Data 100 List As One of The Coolest Business Analytics Companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the self-service analytics company for Presto, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company ® , recognized Ahana on its 2021 Big Data 100 list as one of the Coolest Business Analytics Companies. This annual list recognizes the technology vendors that go above and beyond by delivering innovation-driven products and services for solution providers that in turn help enterprise organizations better manage and utilize the massive amounts of business data they generate.



This recognition follows Ahana’s recent distinction by CRN as one of 10 Hot Big Data Companies You Should Watch in 2021 . “We are honored to receive these prestigious accolades from one of the industry’s most influential media sources,” said Steven Mih, Cofounder and CEO, Ahana. “This is another validation of tremendous growth in users of the open source Presto project and the innovation of Ahana Cloud for Presto, which brings the power of the most powerful open source distributed SQL query engine to any organization.”

Ahana Cloud for Presto is the first and only cloud-native managed service for Presto on Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving customers complete control and visibility of clusters and their data. Presto is an open source distributed SQL query engine for data analytics. With Ahana Cloud, the power of Presto is now accessible to any data team of any size and skill level.

A team of CRN editors compiled this year’s Big Data 100 list by identifying IT vendors that have consistently made technical innovation a top priority through their offering of products and services for business analytics, systems and platforms, big data management and integration tools, database systems, and data science and machine learning. Over the years, the Big Data 100 list has become an invaluable resource for solution providers that trust CRN to help them find vendors that specialize in data intelligence, insights, and analytics.

“IT vendors featured on CRN’s 2021 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated a proven ability to bring much-needed innovation, insight and industry expertise to the solution providers and customers that need it most,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I am honored to recognize these companies for their unceasing commitment toward elevating and improving the ways businesses gain value from their data.”

The 2021 Big Data 100 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/the-big-data-100-2021

