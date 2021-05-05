Mavenlink Named No. 1 Resource Management Software Vendor by G2

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink , the leading provider of cloud-based software purpose-built for professional services organizations, has been named the leading resource management software vendor in G2’s Spring 2021 Resource Management Grid Report . This, combined with research from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Mavenlink (April 2021) that explores demand for resource management tools, highlights that professional services leaders have identified resource management as the most critical digital transformation focus area for 2021. To support this strategic focus, professional services organizations are investing in purpose-built resource management solutions. Mavenlink is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced resource management capabilities, enabling resolution of long-standing constraints on growth and margins within professional services firms.



G2 recognition highlights high user satisfaction

G2 is a leading technology and services review and ranking platform where verified users share their experiences and feedback on a wide range of solutions, providing objective insights on the supplier options within distinct product categories. Mavenlink’s top ranking in the resource management category highlights the company’s leading combination of favorable user satisfaction and market presence relative to all other relevant software suppliers. In addition to the company’s No. 1 ranking in resource management, Mavenlink is recognized as a leader in three additional categories: Professional Services Automation (PSA), Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management (PPM).

“Mavenlink’s industry cloud for professional services provides our clients with the clarity, control and confidence they need to succeed,” said Ray Grainger, founder and CEO, Mavenlink. “Our market-leading resource management and optimization capabilities have garnered significant recognition where it counts most — our clients. We’re excited to continue to raise the industry’s expectations for innovation with purpose-built technology for professional services firms.”

Professional services organizations targeting resource management solution investment

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Mavenlink explores major technology trends, investment priorities and change management challenges within professional services organizations. This research uncovered that resource management is the top software category targeted by professional services for investment in 2021, ahead of other areas such as ERP, HCM and PPM. Fully one-half of professional services firms intend to deploy purpose-built resource management software for the first time, with another 17% planning to upgrade solutions already in place. This high level of purchase intent is driven by the fact that 72% of respondents say that “having a resource management and planning solution would drive material benefit for their organization.” Top among these benefits is increased customer satisfaction and revenue growth, according to Forrester Consulting.

While sophisticated resource management and planning is mission-critical for professional services success, many organizations still struggle to develop the required capabilities. The commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Mavenlink highlights that this is driven by a combination of both organizational and technology barriers, with the lack of integrated functionality and inadequate access to actionable data among the top challenges. These challenges explain the focus on resource management solution investment and the benefits of deploying solutions from vendors focused on the unique needs of professional services firms — vendors that also can bring the domain expertise required to support fundamental business process change.

Mavenlink invests to meet rapidly evolving market requirements and demand

While Mavenlink already is the top-ranked resource management solution today, the company continues to invest heavily to extend product functionality, while expanding its client success organization. Recently, the company announced powerful new functionality with Team Builder with resource recommendations , enabling skills matching and intelligent staffing in the pursuit of optimizing resourcing decisions. Mavenlink has been recognized for its ability to unify all essential functions of professional services organizations as they strive for improvements in financial, project and client results.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink's purpose-built cloud software for professional services takes PSA software to a new level, one that optimizes resources and elevates operational performance to build thriving businesses. A resource-first architecture, enables services businesses to field the best team, every time and see up-to-the minute progress against timelines and budgets so projects run smoothly, predictably, and profitably. Mavenlink gives professional services firms in more than 100 countries the clarity, control and confidence to do what they do best, even better.

Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .