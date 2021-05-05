Eyenovia to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, May 12

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after market close. Following the release, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe, and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo, will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm ET. Participants should dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or 201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13718776. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, visit www.eyenovia.com .

