Priestly Demolition named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priestly Demolition has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.



“This year’s Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program “By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today’s most pressing challenges. This year’s winners were able to succeed because they weren’t afraid to fail.”

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

About Priestly Demolition

Over the past 25 years Priestly Demolition (PDI) has become a trusted partner of many across Canada and abroad. This family-owned business is using innovative strategies and new technology to increase the efficiency of time and resources on demolition projects. By using the biggest and best equipment in the fleet, the most experienced operators in the industry, and the Primavera P6 management software to rigorously schedule and plan, PDI can move your project forward faster, and safer, than ever before!

We are committed to keeping our team safe, and have made significant investments in both our safety and engineering departments. We are also dedicated to improving the quality of our communities by recycling 98-99% of all salvageable materials from jobsites. To learn more, call us today (800) 263-2076.

