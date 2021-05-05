Hylands International Announces Delay in Holding of AGM and Transfer of Shares by Major Shareholder

BEIJING, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; “Hylands” or the “Company”) announced today that it will delay the holding of its annual general meeting (“AGM”) in respect of the 2019 fiscal year until June 8, 2021. The AGM in respect of the Company’s 2020 fiscal year will be held at the same time. The Company has been granted an extension of up to six months by the BC Registrar of Companies for the holding of the 2019 AGM. Proxy materials in respect of the meeting are expected to be filed on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) shortly.



The Company also announced that it has been advised by its Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and major shareholder, Mr. Hang Peng of Beijing, China, that he has transferred 7,666,667 shares of the Company indirectly owned, representing approximately 5.1% of the outstanding shares, in a private transaction. Mr. Peng has advised the Company that prior to the transfer he exercised ownership or control, directly or indirectly, over 63,479,012 common shares of Hylands, representing approximately 42.2% of the outstanding shares. Mr. Peng has advised that following the transfer he directly and indirectly beneficially owns 55,812,345 common shares, representing approximately 37.1% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of Hylands on a non-diluted basis. Mr. Peng has advised that he has disposed of the subject shares to effect a gift and does not have any present intention to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company but may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of Hylands, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

About Hylands International

Hylands International Holdings Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

For additional information or to obtain a copy of Mr. Peng’s early warning report, please contact:

Hang Peng, Chairman

Tel: 416-361-0737

E-mail : contactus@hylandshih.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.