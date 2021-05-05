Teachers Life Partners with Virgin Pulse to Enhance Member Health and Wellbeing, Deepening Commitment to Everyday, Lifelong Benefits

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers Life today announced it has partnered with Virgin Pulse , the global leader in digital health and wellbeing solutions, underscoring its commitment to the lifelong wellbeing of its Members and their communities. As the first Canadian Life Insurer on the Virgin Pulse platform, Teachers Life is ensuring its Members have best-in-class wellness benefits beyond the policy.



The Virgin Pulse platform is focused on creating long-term behavior changes by engaging users as they cultivate daily habits that improve outcomes across all aspects of their health and wellbeing. The Virgin Pulse mission of ‘changing lives for good’ aligns perfectly to support Teachers Life’s social mission to improve the health and wellbeing of its communities.

“Our partnership with Teachers Life sets a new standard of excellence for wellness offerings in the life insurance industry,” said David Osborne, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Pulse. “In an industry known for providing financial benefit upon end of life, we’re proud to partner with an innovator like Teachers Life that is committed to providing life-long benefits that prioritize health and wellness.”

A strong, mission-based insurer, Teachers Life is focused on delivering exceptional Member experiences above and beyond the policy. Access to the Virgin Pulse platform is a health and wellness benefit for all our Members, with no strings attached.

“Virgin Pulse is the ‘gold standard’ of health and wellness platforms, and we’re excited to provide value-add solutions like theirs to help our Members stay physically and mentally healthy,” said Martha Turner Osborne, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for Teachers Life. “Embracing best-of-breed technologies and services is key to our digital and brand transformation strategy, and our partnership with Virgin Pulse marks a significant milestone in these ongoing efforts. From the moment you become a policyholder at Teachers Life, you receive access to the Virgin Pulse program.”

Teachers Life is embracing best-of-breed digital-native technologies to enrich the Member experience, support new product offerings, and grow the business as it reclaims its leading role as a digital innovator. The company was the first carrier in North America to launch an end-to-end digital quote and issuance platform in 2014 and recently partnered with Breathe Life to modernize distribution.

With today’s announcement, Teachers Life also becomes the first Canadian insurer to offer ongoing Member benefits through the Virgin Pulse platform. Through 2021 and beyond, Teachers Life will be making more announcements of key partnerships and programs for its members.

About Teachers Life Insurance

Teachers Life is a fraternal insurer who, for more than eighty years has had a mandate to give back to our Members. Since 2010, through innovation, we’ve been able to significantly streamline our process to generate more than $3.6 million for reinvestment back to the community and our Members including investing more than $450,000 in scholarships and bursaries for the families of its policyholders. Dedicated to those who work in education, these awards are a flagship program of the insurance company’s fraternal mandate. Find out more about us at Teacherslife.com

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health™ that unifies and simplifies the health journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and risk assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics guidance. Today, 13 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

