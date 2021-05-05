TAOP Launches Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center

SHENZHEN, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, today announced the launch of a “Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center” in Hong Kong. The Company plans to deploy a total of 1,000 general-purpose servers suitable for Ethereum and cloud desktops in the data center, with a total hashrate of 480,000 MH/s. The first batch of 300 general-purpose servers will be deployed and in operation before the end of this month.



Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center is located in Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong, a key hub for international connectivity. The data center has quality construction and access to robust and reliable power supply, and has excellent broad band connection with mainland China. The location advantage is further enhanced by the status of Hong Kong as a leading global financial hub with vivid and diverse cultures. Taoping G Cloud Hong Kong Data Center will serve Chinese and global customers with cloud desktops and service migration.

“The launch of Taoping G Cloud Data Center in Hong Kong marks a significant step in the global deployment of Taoping’s GPU cloud computing power,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “It is a first step that brings Taoping G cloud to Hong Kong and overseas customers. The successful operation of our Hong Kong Data Center will propel us to become a global provider of cloud services.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

