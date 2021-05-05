Investors Who Have Lost Money in Their ChemoCentryx, Inc. Investment Should Contact Block & Leviton, Who Is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against ChemoCentryx

BOSTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP announces that the firm is investigating whether ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) committed securities fraud. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, please visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ccxi.



What is this all about?

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a “Briefing Document” concerning ChemoCentryx’s drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody vasculitis. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that its review team “has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of the[] data” submitted as part of ChemoCentryx’s application, as well as concerns with “the clinical meaningfulness of these results.”

Who is eligible?

On this news, shares closed down 45% after plummeting by as much as 60% in intraday trading on May 4, 2021. Investors who have lost money on their Aterian investment – whether or not they have sold that investment – are potentially eligible and should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating the potential filing of a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; many of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com