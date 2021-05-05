AppHarvest to Report First Quarter 2021 Performance May 17

MOREHEAD, Ky., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company and Certified B Corp focused on farming more sustainably using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live conference call and replay are accessible as follows:

Live Webcast: The call will be streamed over the internet and accessible through the “Investors” section of the AppHarvest website at https://investors.appharvest.com/ . A replay will be available following the event.

Telephone: The call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-665-0607 (U.S./Canada) or 1-929-517-0397 (International) with the Code 7618198. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call until May 24, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with the code 7618198.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms that grow non-GMO, chemical pesticide-free produce using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only recycled rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land with zero agricultural runoff. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farm more sustainably, build a more reliable domestic food supply, and increase investment in Appalachia. The Company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/ .



