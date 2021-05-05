Mayfair Gold Appoints Douglas Cater to Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Cater to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Cater is a professional geologist who has worked extensively across Canada and internationally for more than 35 years, with a particular focus on the Timmins gold camp. He has held positions with both senior and intermediate gold producers, including Barrick, Placer Dome and Kinross. His most recent executive position was Vice President, Exploration (Canada) with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Mr. Cater is also a director of Sierra Metals Inc. and Harte Gold Corp. and a Technical Adviser to Prosper Gold Corp.

In welcoming Mr. Cater, Mayfair President and CEO Patrick Evans noted: “Doug’s exceptional experience as a gold geologist and his strong governance experience add to the strength of Mayfair’s diverse Board. His guidance and support will be enormously valuable as we continue to develop our flagship Fenn-Gib gold project.”

Mr. Cater commented: “I’m very pleased to join the Mayfair Gold team. Fenn-Gib is a project I’ve followed for many years, and I look forward to having the opportunity to support Mayfair’s management as they continue advancing exploration at this very prospective asset in the Timmins gold camp. I’m particularly excited about the regional exploration potential at Fenn-Gib beyond the current resource. Fenn-Gib’s South Block on the prolific Destor-Porcupine fault is essentially unexplored and particularly promising.”

Mayfair Gold also announced the granting of 200,000 incentive stock options under the Company’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $1.75 per share up to May 3, 2031.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair’s flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

