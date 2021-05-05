Nemaura Medical Announces Order for 200,000 sugarBEAT® Sensors

Based on the success of the soft launch in the U.K., the Company is advancing discussions for joint launches in Germany, Saudi Arabia and UAE



Loughborough, England, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced receipt of a purchase order for 5,000 sugarBEAT® transmitters and 200,000 sugarBEAT® sensors from its U.K. licensee, DB Ethitronix Ltd, with an additional rolling monthly purchase order forecast for the next 24 months of 15,000 transmitters and 2.1 million sensors, with an option to increase volumes based on customer response.

This order follows positive feedback from DB Ethitronix’s soft launch of the sugarBEAT® non-invasive glucose monitoring (CGM) device in the U.K. DB Ethitronix has established a subscription service for diabetes management supported by the sugarBEAT® technology. User feedback has been extremely positive due to the fact that sugarBEAT® is the only daily-wear glucose monitoring device in the world that gives users the flexibility to monitor their glucose levels according to their own schedule, resulting in lowered costs to the end user. Based on the success of the soft launch in the U.K., the Company is advancing discussions for joint launches in Germany, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

“SugarBEAT® along with the adaptions provided by proBEAT® and the resulting BEAT® diabetes program, are a culmination of 10 years of research, development and human trials. We believe our technology is ground-breaking and represents a paradigm shift in the way persons with diabetes can manage their condition. We believe we have a critical first mover advantage with a product that is easier to use, more flexible and more cost-effective than existing technologies. We are not aware of any product of a similar nature in clinical studies or that has been submitted for regulatory approval,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “As a result, we are very optimistic about our ability to drive sales and increase market share in Europe and ultimately the U.S. and elsewhere. We believe our device has the potential to significantly change the way people prevent, manage, and even possibly reverse Type 2 diabetes.

“As we have previously iterated, it has always been Nemaura’s strategic objective to prove our technology before embarking on a scalable growth plan. This strategy has proved effective in allowing us to optimize cost management while focusing on building a high quality commercially viable product. We have now reached a key inflection point and are preparing for a major pivot to accelerate the commercialization of the sugarBEAT® platform,” Dr. Chowdhury added.

“We have been able to bring together an easy-to-use digital patient care App, powered by a unique needle-free device for monitoring glucose fluctuations, MySugarWatch®, at a time when there is increased awareness of the risks associated with Type 2 diabetes and diabetes-related COVID-19 risks,” said Dr. Dallas Burston, CEO of DB Ethitronix Ltd., the exclusive licensee for the sugarBEAT® technology platform in the U.K.

In preparation for the worldwide commercialization of SugarBEAT® the Company expects to:

Commence delivery of the sugarBEAT® transmitters and sensors to our U.K. licensee





Establish distribution channels in additional European territories, the U.S., and the Middle East





Enhance production capabilities through key partnerships





Focus on building a world-class sales and marketing team and strategy





Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company believes that it sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

