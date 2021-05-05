CUMULUS MEDIA Reports Operating Results for the First Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” "CUMULUS MEDIA," “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA, said, "Our first quarter results clearly reflect the benefits of our improved operating leverage in a recovering economy. Over the last three months, expanded vaccine distribution and greater economic activity have supported a significant pickup in advertising, leading to a positive revenue trajectory across all our businesses, with particularly strong results in podcasting which was up approximately 35% year-over-year. Additionally, the meaningful permanent cost reductions we initiated in 2020, more than $10 million of which were reflected in the first quarter, positively impacted Q1 2021 EBITDA. Looking ahead, with our strong competitive positioning, growing digital revenue streams, and substantial free cash flow generating potential, we believe we have multiple avenues along which to grow shareholder value.”

Key Financial Highlights:

Continued year-over-year sequential total revenue performance improvement from Q4 2020 On an as reported basis, total revenue decline of 11.5% year-over-year On a same station basis and excluding political, total revenue decline of 9.5% year-over-year Aggregate digital revenue growth over Q1 2020, led by podcasting revenue growth of approximately 35%



Enhanced operating leverage driven by 2020 cost actions More than $10 million of year-over-year permanent cost reductions realized in the quarter Increased expectation to more than $50 million permanent improvement in expense run-rate vs. 2019 baseline from implemented cost reductions





Strengthened balance sheet, finishing the quarter with $294 million of cash on hand

Increase in cash of $22 million compared with December 31, 2020 Total debt (1) of $983 million at March 31, 2021, resulting in net debt of $689 million





Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $201.7 million, a decrease of 11.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2020, net loss of $21.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company reported same station net revenue of $201.7 million, a decrease of 10.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2020, and same station Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million, a decrease of 68.6% from the three months ended March 31, 2020.

As Reported Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 201,728 $ 227,914 (11.5 ) % Net loss $ (21,917 ) $ (7,351 ) N/A Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 8,932 $ 27,725 (67.8 ) % Basic loss per share $ (1.07 ) $ (0.36 ) N/A Diluted loss per share $ (1.07 ) $ (0.36 ) N/A





Same Station (3) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 201,728 $ 226,474 (10.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 8,932 $ 28,429 (68.6 ) %

Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 92,896 $ 121,943 (23.8 ) % Network 62,030 65,683 (5.6 ) % Total broadcast radio revenue 154,926 187,626 (17.4 ) % Digital 27,078 21,886 23.7 % Other 19,724 18,402 7.2 % Net revenue $ 201,728 $ 227,914 (11.5 ) %





Same Station (3) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 % Change Spot $ 92,896 $ 120,814 (23.1 ) % Network 62,030 65,683 (5.6 ) % Total broadcast radio revenue 154,926 186,497 (16.9 ) % Digital 27,078 21,815 24.1 % Other 19,724 18,162 8.6 % Net revenue $ 201,728 $ 226,474 (10.9 ) %

Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 293,806 $ 271,761 Term loan due 2026 (4) $ 468,099 $ 469,411 6.75% Senior notes (4) $ 452,836 $ 452,836 2020 Revolving credit facility $ 60,000 $ 60,000





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Capital expenditures $ 2,890 $ 3,108

Total debt includes $1.7 million of PPP loans which were recorded in Other liabilities on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at March 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted for all merger and acquisition activity occurring in 2020 as if such activity had occurred as of January 1, 2020. Same Station financial measures are not financial measures calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our Refinanced Credit Agreement.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net loss: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations, local marketing agreement fees, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Because of the significant effect that the Company’s material station acquisitions and dispositions have had on our results of operations, the Company also presents certain financial information herein on a “Same Station” basis, both with and excluding the effect of political advertising, in order to address the cyclical nature of the two-year election cycle. Same Station metrics are adjusted for material station acquisitions and dispositions as if these acquisitions and dispositions had occurred as of the beginning of the comparable period in the prior year, as indicated. Same Station financial measures, excluding the impact of political advertising, are further adjusted to exclude the impact of political advertising in the comparable periods.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, although not measures that are calculated in accordance with GAAP, are commonly employed by the investment community as measures for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA and Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, are routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metrics to be extremely useful.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure "net debt" which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that net debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, Same Station financial measures, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, and net debt as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations

CUMULUS MEDIA INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 201,728 $ 227,914 Operating expenses: Content costs 90,148 88,566 Selling, general & administrative expenses 90,098 103,627 Depreciation and amortization 13,410 12,790 Local marketing agreement fees 496 1,047 Corporate expenses 13,802 8,170 Stock-based compensation expense 1,057 719 Restructuring costs 1,579 2,920 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (283 ) 1,816 Total operating expenses 210,307 219,655 Operating (loss) income (8,579 ) 8,259 Non-operating expense: Interest expense (17,549 ) (17,159 ) Other expense, net (138 ) — Total non-operating expense, net (17,687 ) (17,159 ) Loss before income taxes (26,266 ) (8,900 ) Income tax benefit 4,349 1,549 Net loss $ (21,917 ) $ (7,351 )

The following tables reconcile net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 GAAP net loss $ (21,917 ) $ (7,351 ) Income tax benefit (4,349 ) (1,549 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 17,687 17,159 Local marketing agreement fees 496 1,047 Depreciation and amortization 13,410 12,790 Stock-based compensation expense 1,057 719 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (283 ) 1,816 Restructuring costs 1,579 2,920 Non-routine legal expenses 1,028 — Franchise taxes 224 174 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,932 $ 27,725





Same Station (3) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Net loss $ (21,917 ) $ (5,252 ) Income tax benefit (4,349 ) (1,549 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 17,687 17,159 Local marketing agreement fees 496 1,047 Depreciation and amortization 13,410 12,630 Stock-based compensation expense 1,057 719 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (283 ) 614 Restructuring costs 1,579 2,887 Non-routine legal expenses 1,028 — Franchise taxes 224 174 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,932 $ 28,429

The following tables reconcile as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA to same station net revenue and same station Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 As reported net revenue $ 201,728 $ 227,914 Station dispositions and swaps — (1,440 ) Same station net revenue $ 201,728 $ 226,474 Political revenue (1,336 ) (4,926 ) Same station net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 200,392 $ 221,548



