Anesthetics Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030

57 billion in 2020 to $4.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -46.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain.These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia.



The anesthetics market is divided into general anesthetics, regional anesthetics, and local anesthetics.



In 1977, the US food and drug administration released a document outlining the guidelines to be followed when conducting clinical trials for general anesthetic drugs.This document gives instructional information on how to select clinical subjects, proper drug administration procedures and important metrics to be noted down.



Examples of important metrics include signs of relaxation, salivation, and feelings of irritation after administering the anesthetic.This document was revised in 1982 and is still in use today.



Regulations such as these are expected to keep a check on the general anesthetic drugs market.



Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market.This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs.



In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, acquisition of GSK’s anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.



The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures.This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries.



For example, according to WHO’s Global status report on road safety 2018, the number of road accidents reached 1.35 million, with approximately 64 deaths for every 100,000 vehicles.



Stringent guidelines and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies are one of the important restraints for the anesthetics market.These guidelines include conducting clinical trials of newly developed drugs, standards related to patient safety, and monitoring of patients under anesthesia.



Complying with these guidelines and getting regulatory approvals consumes a lot of time and negatively impacts the growth of the anesthetics market. For example, the American Society of Anesthesiologists imposes various standards that apply to anesthesia care and monitoring of patients including standards for pre-, basic- and post-anesthesia care and monitoring.

