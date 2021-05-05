Bishop Fox Appoints IT Operations Veteran as Associate Vice President of Consulting Managed Services

PHOENIX, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private offensive security testing firm, today announced the appointment of Tony Needler as associate vice president of consulting managed services. In this role, Needler will spearhead Bishop Fox’s expanding consulting managed programs, including the Google Partner Security Assessment Program, Amazon Alexa Authorized Security Lab, Nest Partners Security Assessment Program, Facebook Workplace Security Assessment Program, Nylas Program, and the SFDC AppExchange (Japan). Working across the entire consulting practice as well as with the company’s leadership team, Needler will have responsibility for consistently delivering high-quality results that keep pace with client needs, the market, and competition.



“Security threats are an aggressively evolving challenge for enterprises. Through our consulting managed programs, we work closely with our growing client base to deliver strategic value for organizations to accelerate and amplify an offensive security program,” said Bill Carroll, chief operating officer (COO) at Bishop Fox. “The company’s overall success can be attributed to the talented Bishop Fox team that continues to work as an extension of our customers’ security teams. Tony’s diverse background, breadth of knowledge, and proven track record for building world-class security departments across a wide range of sectors – from energy and manufacturing to financial services and information technology – enables him to deeply understand and address the needs of any client. He is the perfect fit to help expand our consulting practice, and we are thrilled to have him join our stellar team.”

Needler brings more than 20 years of experience in infrastructure management, security, and IT operations. His work with disparate stakeholders across various industries has addressed risks to the security of their information technology assets and delivered economically feasible solutions. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Needler served as director of IT operations for six years at national insurance group, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, where he led IT functions, significantly scaled infrastructure operations, and created cybersecurity programs for regulatory compliance, including SOX, GLBA, NY-DFS, GDPR. He also participated on the Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Risk Committee, CIO Council, Security Council, and Leveraged Spend Committee to drive alignment and collaboration across the conglomerate.

He previously served as the director of infrastructure for a leading global insurance company, Enstar Group, and spent nearly a decade as the director of infrastructure and services at international mining company Freeport-McMoRan, where he also managed global IT infrastructure and industrial process control teams and technologies. While there, he led technology due diligence activities, converged acquired assets and handled transition services for six mergers and acquisitions up to $30 billion. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of technical roles at multi-national information technology equipment and services company, Electronic Data Systems (EDS), where he led the development and delivery of cybersecurity and IT solutions that expanded the company’s service portfolio. Needler earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Indiana University, a Masters of Business Administration in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix, and is CISSP certified.

“Bishop Fox uniquely complements and empowers its clients, tailoring each project from the ground-up to protect an organization’s security posture from every angle,” said Needler. “It’s this trusted relationship and actionable insights that has proven invaluable to clients, enabling them to focus on higher value activities that matter most to their organization. I’ve been very fortunate to work with organizations and customers spanning a variety of industries, and the experience gained throughout my career has enabled me to advance strategies and leverage technology to significantly improve the overall business. I’m excited to help Bishop Fox build a more secure world.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private offensive security testing firm. Since 2005, the company has provided consulting and Security as a Service offerings to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which has allowed the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and augment and scale its assessment capabilities through next generation offensive security technologies like the award-winning Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST), named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Awards. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in San Francisco, CA and Barcelona, Spain.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c4c7243-aed7-458c-90f8-73271537021e.