Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers estimated at US$569.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$801.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Desiccant Dehumidifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):
- Atlascopco
- Condair
- Cotes
- Dehutech
- Desiccant Technologies Group
- Ebac
- Fisen
- Ingersoll Rand
- Kaeser
- Munters
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 35
