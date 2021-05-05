Global Desiccant Dehumidifiers Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desiccant Dehumidifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Desiccant Dehumidifiers estimated at US$569.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$801.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Desiccant Dehumidifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



