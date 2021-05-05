Zentry Security Poised to Dominate Zero Trust Remote Access for SMEs with Strong Funding Support, Expanded Product Capabilities and Key Leadership Team Appointments

MILPITAS, Calif. , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentry Security, an emerging cybersecurity company offering Zero Trust remote access solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced new cloud capabilities for its Zentry Trusted Access product and the appointment of seasoned security technology executives to the leadership team.



Emerging out of stealth mode late last year, Zentry Security has been aggressively funded by its parent company, Array Networks, whose latest investments in the Zentry business are being used to accelerate product development and innovation, and to scale sales and go-to-market programs.

Incubated within Array, Zentry was spun out last year as a wholly-owned subsidiary laser-focused on zero trust network access (ZTNA) solutions for SMEs ranging in size from 500-5,000 employees.

“With a long history in networking, access and security, Array Networks had the foresight to see how these two disciplines were coming together in the form of zero trust network access, so the company invested both the funds and the staffing resources to create a business unit focused on ZTNA solutions,” said Michael Zhao, Zentry Security CEO. “As we began building out what has become Zentry Security, it was also obvious to us that there was a big, underserved customer for the kind of zero trust security ZTNA could provide: the small- to medium-sized enterprise. In our new remote work world, SMEs have just as much need for secure remote access solutions as large enterprises, and Zentry aims to serve those needs.”

Zentry Trusted Access

Funding has been put to good use enhancing the capabilities of Zentry Trusted Access , Zentry’s ZTNA product, which is now immediately available as a cloud-based, SaaS service. Hosted by a leading cloud service provider, the new service makes it easier than ever for IT teams and security admins to deploy, scale and manage secure remote access for the entire workforce. The focus on ease-of-use supports the necessity of IT admins to cut down on the amount of time spent configuring and maintaining remote access, while reducing the costs related to providing access services.

Zentry Trusted Access takes a clientless approach to secure remote access, which means that end users do not have to install anything on their devices; they can access what they need using any HTML5-based browser. This unique clientless approach to access supports the highest levels of security, but with the least amount of friction for the end user.

The cloud version of Zentry Trusted Access supports all types of use cases for an organization’s workforce, including zero trust application access and clientless remote access , in addition to the secure administration of critical IT infrastructure , providing fine-grained control and monitoring of IT administrator access to critical assets — both on-premises and in the cloud – using Transient Authentication to streamline credential management.

Executive Team

Rounding out a strong first quarter in 2021, Zentry welcomed new executives to its Leadership team, including Ashur Kanoon as Vice President of Products, and Andrew Swett as Vice President of Sales. Zentry has also promoted Bert Rankin to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Kanoon is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience across a broad range of platforms and technologies, but with a focus on security, mobility and access. Prior to joining Zentry Security, he spent many years at Pulse Secure (from founding to acquisition), Juniper Networks and Cisco Systems. In his role as VP of Products at Zentry, Kanoon is focused on product management and defining and delivering on Zentry’s ZTNA product roadmap.

Zentry Security has also welcomed Andrew Swett as Vice President of Sales. Swett has 20 years of sales, business development and leadership experience in cybersecurity and B2B enterprise software, with a pedigree that includes positions as SVP of Sales at Kasada, Head of Sales at DataVisor, Senior Director of Sales and Channel at Pindrop Security, and Director of Sales at ThreatMetrix. He was also founder of CallidusCloud, which was acquired by SAP in 2018 for $2.5 billion.

Bert Rankin joined Zentry Security in November 2020 with over 30 years of worldwide leadership success as a senior executive and quickly established himself as the right person to lead the company’s business operations strategy and execution, product management, engineering, marketing and sales functions. Having previously spearheaded revenue growth and brand recognition at ThreatMetrix (acquired by the Relx Group), Lastline (acquired by VMware) and Callidus Software (IPO filing), he is now focused on making Zentry a market leader in the zero trust security market.

About Zentry Security

Zentry Security recently emerged from stealth mode to provide secure remote access solutions centered around Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles. Its leadership team has many years of experience in both remote access and cybersecurity. The company is focused on serving the needs of small- to medium-sized enterprises (500-5,000 employees) that need simple, cost-effective, and comprehensive solutions that allow remote employees, contractors, and partners to securely access mission-critical applications and network resources. Zentry Security's innovative all-inclusive solutions bring to life all of the ways in which IT and security users can benefit from zero trust security, but without the traditional enterprise price tag or complexity.

Zentry Security is a wholly owned subsidiary of Array Networks. Learn more about the company at www.zentrysecurity.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

