Bakerytools LISTED and hits an ATH of 11 cents

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BakeryTools is excited to announce another milestone after the successful close of their public sale, which has raised over $500,00 across the BakeryTools and BSCstarter Community. The team is humbled and grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response from the community — now more than 16,000 strong! It is clear that the project has resonated with many, and BakeryTools is excited to move forward to listing on Pancakeswap and Bakeryswap!



The public sale started on May 1st at 18:00 UTC and ended incredibly after reaching the hard cap. More than 700 TBAKE participants in the public sale and a total of 35,000,000 tokens were sold.

BakeryTools demonstrated their absolute commitment to the project and could not be more proud to support an incredible team dedicated to their vision of making the world a more open place and using blockchain to empower freedom for everyone.

TBAKE token has since been listed and is tradeable on Pancakeswap V1 and bakery swap. Since listing, bakerytools $TBAKE hit a stunning 11 cents with an 11x return from the private sale price. Bakerytools has been a hot topic around the defi space with its full dedication to the community.

https://t.co/RqxL6eMoot

https://t.co/gXqKybibxw

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on all their Socials below:

Website: https://bakerytools.io/

Twitter: @bakerytools

Telegram: T.me/mybakerytools

Telegram ANN: T.me/bakerytoolsAnn

What is Bakerytools?



Bakerytools is a central hub & trading tool for Binance chain pairs & pool explorers and a hotspot for Private and pre-sale listings.

“We aim to deliver an Experience… not just a tool.”

Bakerytools plans to give you the guidance and the tools for maximizing your trading experience on Bakeryswap and Pancakeswap, with plans to integrate full Ethereum and Polkadot support as well as support other BSC chains such as julswap.

Why you should be part of Bakerytools?

Bakerytools proud itself with its utility token, TBAKE. TBAKE will be used not just for trading, but for a trading experience. What that means is that users that hold a certain amount of tokens will be able to unlock features on the trading platform. There are 3 tiers, and each tear has a specified amount of tokens needed to be held for premium access, providing the first tier free to all users.



Bakerytools will host a private sale and presale listing feature called “The hotspot”. This is unique to the Bakerytools platform and is not an aspect of any of its competitors. As projects list on the hotspot, a fee will be charged for premium marketing services. Of this fee, bakerytools will burn collected funds in TBAKE equivalence every quarter, reducing the supply of TBAKE. This is a deflationary system in place for TBAKE token.

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bakerytools

Telegram: https://t.me/mybakerytools

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/BakerytoolsAnn



Media Contact:

Company: Bakerytools

Email: info@bakerytools.io

Website: http://bakerytools.io

SOURCE: BakeryTools