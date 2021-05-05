The inductors, core and beads market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecasted period (2021 - 2026)

New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inductors, Cores and Beads Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067796/?utm_source=GNW

There is a continuous need for reduced size and high-performance power solutions to meet increasingly stringent application requirements.

- Globally, the growing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, set-top boxes, among others, is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors, core and beads.

- The market is also witnessing a boost in demand from applications, which require high reliability, in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical sectors.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronic to Witness a Significant Market Share



- Around 15 percent of a smartphone is made from ceramics and glass that is from electronic applications with circuit boards for thermal management employs cores of passive components like inductors, fuses or resistors.

- The Internet of Things and 5G network is expected to boost the overall speed and efficiency of communicating information between devices and networks, IoT, autonomous driving and M2M performances.

- Most of consumer electronic products are high-power devices, and the power ranges from hundred to several kilowatts.The amount of magnetic components employed depends on the power of the charging pile. On an average, 20 magnetic components are required in a charging pile, of which the inductor is used in a larger amount.

- The challenge remains the large chip area utilisation. For instance, Intel stated that the on-chip inductors used in their DC-DC converters for power management in multi-core processors occupy approximately a quarter of the total available chip area, which made them costly.



North America to Hold a Significant Market Share



- The United States witnesses a growing use of inductors in automotive electronics and increasing adoption of smart grid technologies. Due to their various applications, inductors are one of the primary components of many electronic systems. Because of the extensive usage, more inductors are being applied in several industries across North America.

- U.S. utilities invested approximately USD 144 billion in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure in 2016. According to IEA, U.S. investments in smart grids infrastructure stood at USD 12.6 billion in 2018.

- The application of inductors, core and beads find their applications in modern adaptive LED headlights because of their low power consumption and multifunctional adaptability, these are replacing conventional halogen and HID headlights, ADAS, automotive ignition systems, among others.

- The Unites States automotive production in 2018 stands at 11.31 billion cars and commercial vehicles and Canada’s automotive production at 2.02 miliion cars and commericial vehicles, as per OICA.

- The region expects a gradual ease in China-US trade spats after May of 2019, when the United States raised import tariffs on USD 200 billion of Chinese goods, which further affected the electronic component industry.



Competitive Landscape

The inductor, cores and beads market’s opportunities have resulted in intense competition. There are a significant number of manufacturers vying for the increasing market share. The market witnesses increased innovation in the form of reduced size and varying the form of cores to achieve higher inductance.



- September 2019 - TDK introduced metal-core power inductors to meet the tough conditions for harsh automotive environments, these conductors have a wide operating temperature range from -55 °C up to +155 °C.

- June 2019 - TDK launched a Thin-Film Power Inductor specifically for Mobile Device Design to handle 4% higher currents and 12% lower resistance than conventional products.

- June 2019 - Kemet Corporation launched new range of SMD metal composite power inductors to suit modern power applications in DC-DC converters that are utilized in a variety of commercial and consumer applications including notebook computers, tablets, servers and HDTVs.



