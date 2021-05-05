Lékué Presents a New Tea Infuser for Moms Who Love Tea

New Castle, DE, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new Calm Tea Infuser from Lékué puts all the tools for steeping loose tea in one adorable, hourglass style tea infuser. The infuser includes the filter and two glass cups or jars. One of the jars serves as a pitcher and one serves as a teacup. This stylish glass tea infuser is a great gift for moms who love tea and who like to experiment with loose leaf tea, spices, and aromatics.

The infuser’s three parts: the filter and the two borosilicate glass jars are modern and sophisticated. The infuser both elevates and simplifies the tea infusing and steeping process. So, for the fashionable mom in your life, trade the old tea kettle for this glassy number. It is brighter, lighter and you will always know it is clean.

To make tea, one simply heats water in the microwave and pours the water into the glass jug with the filter inside. Then fill with tea and spices and place the other glass jug on top. Flip the stack of glasses, like an hourglass, and watch the gentle rainfall effect of beautiful tea drip to the bottom jar. The process is as soothing as the tea.

The Lékué Calm Tea Infuser is durable, sturdy, and fits together snugly. The two jars each feature silicone bands to keep hands cool. The infuser is 4.5-inches x 8.3-inches and is dishwasher and microwave safe. It has a 2-cup capacity and retails for $35.

