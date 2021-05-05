InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring Allan Jones, President of Emaginos Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Allan Jones, President of Emaginos Inc.

During the interview, Jones discussed the company’s business model and its vision of leveraging proven best practices to transform public school students from passive listeners into active learners.

“We’re a company that’s dedicated to transforming public education. We have this vision of unleashing America’s greatest natural resource – the minds of our children,” Jones said. “A teachable moment occurs when the student wants to learn what the teacher wants to teach. Good teachers can recognize those and take advantage of them; great teachers can create them. What we try to do is put a situation in place that all teachers can become great teachers. We’re focused on kids becoming good learners more than on the content that they learn.”

Jones continued by emphasizing the limitations of the current public-school model and the ways that Emaginos seeks to improve it.

“Presumably, you went to school. They taught you how to find the upper and lower limits of a parabola; they probably talked about the Battle of Hastings. Have you ever used that since you’ve been out of school? That’s true of 80% of what you learned in school. What you didn’t learn in school, typically, was how to learn,” Jones continued. “[Through the Emaginos model] the emphasis is on how you learn and how you use information… You don’t tell them the answers, you show them how to find the answers… Even though it’s a brand-new system, [the Emaginos model] is based on proven best practices. There’s nothing that we’re doing that hasn’t been done before; it’s just the way we’ve tied it all together that makes it unique and powerful.”

Jones then went into more detail about the Emaginos model, focusing on the benefits of the system for the youngest learners in public schools.

“We have two-level classes… with kindergarten and first grade in one classroom. The first year is your introductory year; the second year is your master year. In the first year, the older kids are teaching the kindergarteners the content. The second year, the kids who were kindergartners last year are now teaching the next year,” Jones added. “There’s extremely powerful evidence that you learn something best when you teach it. We create a situation where kids are teaching all the time.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Allan Jones, President of Emaginos Inc., to learn more about the benefits of the company’s innovative public-school model, Jones’ professional background in education and Emaginos’ recent corporate milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the whole interview and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com