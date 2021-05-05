Global System in Package Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "System in Package Technology Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The system in package technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026. Increasing adoption of digitalization by many businesses, technological advancement of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and rapid development of smart robots across the world, and rising investment on electronic devices such as smartphones, televisions, global positioning systems, bluetooth, computers, drones, microphones, etc will boost the market demand in the future.

As system in package technology maximizes system performance due to higher integration and eliminates re-packaging with shorter development cycles at reduced costs has increased its adoption in most advanced consumer electronic devices. According to the 2020 Consumer Technology Association report, the United States consumer technology industry is expected to a record USD 422 billion in retail revenues in 2020 with nearly 4% growth over last year due to increased popularity of streaming services and wireless earbuds along with 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled devices.

Increased utilization of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in military, commercial, scientific, and consumer markets due to reduction in manufacturing costs, and open source software frameworks for security purposes is thriving the market. As per Federal Aviation and Administration, there are total of 1,563,263 registered drones out of that 441,709 are commercial drones and 1,117,900 are recreational drones as of March 2020.

Higher level of integration leads to thermal issues that can compromise the efficiency of devices and would hinder the growth of the market. However, increased demand for compact size and enhanced durability of electronic component in smart gadgets are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Key Market Trends



Automotive Industry Will Witness Significant Growth

The automotive sector especially electric vehicles will experience growth in the forecast period due to the growing sensitivity of fossil fuel and increasing government measures towards a cleaner environment. For instance, in automotive sectors, giants like General Motors plans to release autonomous (driverless car) cars in 2021 while AUDI collaborated with Nvidia to develop a capability for the non-human supervised car models. The prototype of this highly automated car is based on AUDI's Q7 car model. SIP technology is used in smart and electric vehicles in its electric components such as power modules (ADI Modules), sensors (MEMS), transmission control unit, vehicle central infotainment unit, single-chip module, etc.

Growing requirement of compact sensors with integrates packaging technologies such as image sensors, environment sensors and controllers are propelling the manufactures to develop various ICs with a high standard of safety, rapid time-to-market, and cost-effectiveness for various functions that smart automotive requires.

For instance, in 2019 ON Semiconductor has developed a portfolio of sensors for automotive including the next-generation RGB-IR image sensor solution for in-cabin applications and the Hayabusa family of CMOS image sensors for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and viewing automotive camera systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the automotive industry across the globe. Most of the manufacturing units have been halted due to the risk of COVID-19 poses to vulnerable workers and other citizen in turn has hampered the growth of the SIP technology market temporarily. Automobile companies are stepping in to manufacture necessary medical devices to meet the hospital demand. Tesla has already created a prototype ventilator that uses parts adapted from electric vehicles and has promised to produce ventilator for treatment of patients. But some of the automakers are looking for fast track plans for agile manufacturing processes and supply chains to meet the volatile demand environment after the Covid-19.

North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

North America is expected to grow the demand for system in package technology due to increase implementation of connected devices, rapid investment for expansion of 5G, and adoption of robots across all the sectors to automate the various workflow for better efficiency.

RF power amplifier and baseband processor are used for optical communications, satellite communications, high-speed pulse experiments, data transmission, radar, and antenna measurement. Rapid penetration of 5G in North America is growing the demand for SIP technology. For instance, Ericsson's 2019 report on the mobile industry has predicted that by 2024 there may be 1.9 billion 5G cellular subscriptions that may drive the growth of IoT devices. The North American market is expected to grow most with 63% of mobile subscriptions with 5G service, and 47% of cellular subscribers in East Asia may have 5G access as well due to reductions in chipset prices and the expansion of cellular technologies, such as NB-IoT and Cat-M1.

Rapid demand of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) in medical systems such as blood pressure sensor, muscle stimulators and drug delivery systems, implanted pressure sensors, miniature analytical instruments and pacemakers is growing the market in United States due to increase in various chronic diseases.

According to a report chronic disease are among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in the United States and nearly half (approximately 45%, or 133 million) of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease and the number is growing. Most common chronic diseases are cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis and obesity. And as per the Centers for Disease Control, United States, chronic disease, accounts for nearly 75% of aggregate healthcare spending, or an estimated $5300 per person annually.

Competitive Landscape



The system in package technology market is competitive and is dominated by a few major players like Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Group, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Qualcomm. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

April 2020 - Fujitsu has received a supercomputer order from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Its new computing system will consist of Fujitsu Supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX1000 with 19.4 petaflops (approximately 5.5 times the theoretical computing performance of the current computing system), in addition to 465 nodes of x86 servers Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY series for general-purpose systems handling diverse computing needs. The new system will be used for conventional numerical simulations, AI computational processing platform for joint research/shared use, and large-scale data analysis platform to aggregate/analyze satellite observation data.

March 2020 - Toshiba Corporation has launched 80V N-channel power MOSFETs fabricated with the latest generation process. The new MOSFETs are suitable for switching power supplies in industrial equipment used in data centers and communication base stations.The expanded line-up includes "TPH2R408QM," housed in SOP Advance, a surface-mount type packaging, and "TPN19008QM," housed in a TSON Advance package.

