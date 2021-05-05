GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. EXPANDS UPDATES REGARDING WARRANT DISTRIBUTION

New York, NY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) – Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today a further update regarding its previously announced warrant distribution.



The Company continues to receive inquiries from shareholders regarding the procedure for moving warrants from their brokerage accounts to direct book-entry registration with the Company’s transfer agent. The easiest and quickest method for effecting the transfer is for each shareholder who owned common shares of the Company’s stock at a broker or bank, as of April 1, 2021, to download and complete the “Shareholder Request to Bank/Broker” form available on the GTII Website, www.gtii-us.com. Once you have completed and signed the form, you should email it to both your bank/broker and the Company’s transfer agent.

As the Company’s transfer agent receives copies of the shareholder request forms, it will coordinate with the applicable banks/brokers to transfer each such shareholder’s warrants to book-entry with the Company. During this process, the transfer agent will also be tabulating the shareholder warrant transfer requests received from each bank/broker to determine whether any discrepancies exist with their respective original warrant allocation.

The strike price for the warrants is $2.75 per warrant, and the exercise period expires on April 1, 2023. Each GTII shareholder as of the record date of April 1, 2021 is entitled to one warrant for every ten shares of GTII’s common stock held.

The direct contact information for the Company’s transfer agent is as follows:

Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc.

jeff@libertystocktransfer.com

732.372.0707

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com

International Monetary

620 Newport Center Drive, #1100

Newport Beach, CA 92660

949.200.4601