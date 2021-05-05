Air Filters Market to Touch USD 20.63 Billion by 2027; Rising Adoption of Novel Filter Solutions in Green Infrastructures to Boost Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air filters market size is projected to reach USD 20.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In 2019, the value of the market was USD 12.10 billion. The rising adoption of air filtration systems by aircraft companies will significantly foster the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled "Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cartridge Filters, Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters, and Others), By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027."

Air filters are used in airplane systems to clean the hydraulics and fuel off debris and particulates and ensure clean airflow. They are used in airplanes to eliminate the spread of infections, such as COVID-19, and avoid contamination. For example, in April 2020, Qatar Airways equipped its A350 aircraft with HEPA filters to avoid contamination of air and reduce the spread of infectious diseases. In addition, these filters are used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors to create a clean breathing environment and an efficient heating and ventilation system. Furthermore, they are used to eliminate blockages caused by dirt in fan handlers, coils, and terminal components. Further, they are used in green infrastructures because of the rising demand for clean breathable air in buildings. As per the World Green Building Council, some countries are heavily investing in green infrastructures. Australia accounts for approximately 46% of such investments and Ireland with an estimated 40%. Therefore, due to the rising adoption of air filtration solutions in green infrastructures, the market is expected to progress during the upcoming years.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/air-filters-market-101676

Impact of COVID-19

The air filter market is among the lesser affected markets during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for fresh air across multiple sectors and industries. The support from several government bodies, such as the Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations and ASHRAE, for using HEPA air filters in industries and other end-users, such as flights and homes, is responsible for boosting demand for these devices and will propel the market’s growth.

Segments

Based on type, the market is divided into cartridge filters, dust collectors, HEPA filters, baghouse filters, mist filters, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/air-filters-market-101676

Highlights of the Report

The report conducts a thorough analysis of the top segments and recent trends of the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. Additionally, it minutely examines the regional developments and the strategies implemented by the key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Healthy Demand for Air Filtration Systems from the Auto Industry to Fuel Market Growth

The automotive industry uses advanced HEPA air filters to ensure a clean breathing atmosphere inside vehicles to ensure passenger and driver safety. In addition, companies have developed this technology as an important measure to tackle the spread of COVID-19. In March 2020, for instance, a small team from Webasto in Italy used techniques and developed advanced HEPA systems for preventing contamination and tackling COVID-19 infections by preventing the spread of the virus. The filters are reusable and offer great aftermarket value for the automotive industry. Therefore, the rising adoption of air filtration systems is expected to drive the air filters market growth.

Regional Insights

Rapidly Growing Automotive Industry to Foster the North America Market Expansion

North America is expected to dominate the air filters market share for the foreseeable years due to the escalation of the automotive industry in the region. The rising demand for automobiles in the region has fueled the market, as domestic automakers are speedily adopting advanced air filtration solutions in their vehicles.

In Asia Pacific, the augmentation of urbanization and industrialization trends has adversely affected the air quality in the region. As a result, pollution and the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 have boosted the demand for air filters to maintain healthy air quality for patients. In Europe, stringent government regulations for deploying filters to enhance the air quality in indoor spaces have bolstered the market in the region.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/air-filters-market-101676

Competitive Landscape

Development of Advanced Air Filters by Leading Players to Heat up Competition

Key players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by incorporating advanced technologies, such as AI, in their offerings. For example, MANN + HUMMEL announced a product named ENTARON HD with nanofiber technology that is smaller in size and offers anti-allergic and anti-microbial properties for commercial and industrial sectors to strengthen its market position. In addition, several competitors have strategically acquired other companies to expand their market reach. For example, American Air Filter, alongside its subsidiary, Flanders Corp, acquired the oldest HVAC air filter entity in the US, Phoenix Air Filter Products, in January 2017 to expand its footprint.

Industry Development

April 2021: American Air Filter and Flanders Corp co-developed AstroPure, a portable air filtration system that operates by increasing the recirculation of air within a given space, cleansing the air every time it passes through its 2-layer filtration process.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Air Filters Market Report

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Camfil Group

Mann + Hummel

American Air Filter Company

Be Cummins, Inc

Donaldson Company, Inc

Freudenberg & Co. Kg.

SPX Corporation

Absolent Group

Gutsche

Purafil Inc.

Quick Buy - Air Filters Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101676

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Outbreak: Impact on Air Filters Industry

Global Air Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Cartridge Dust Collector HEPA Filters Baghouse Filters Others (Mist Filters, etc.) By End-user (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Automotive Chemical Gas Turbines Semiconductors Pharmaceuticals Healthcare Others (Food, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Air Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Cartridge Dust Collector HEPA Filters Baghouse Filters Others (Mist Filters, etc.) By End-user (Value) Residential Commercial Industrial Automotive Chemical Gas Turbines Semiconductors Pharmaceuticals Healthcare Others (Food, etc.) By Country (Value) U.S. Canada



TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/air-filters-market-101676

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Tow Vehicles, Automated Forklift Trucks, Underride/Tunnelling Vehicles, Assembly Line Vehicles & Others), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guided, Magnetic Guided, Vision Guided, and Others), By Application (Transportation & Distribution, Storage & Assembly, Packaging), By Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Electrodynamic Shaker Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Air Cooled System and Water Cooled System), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Education & Research and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cooling Towers Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wet Towers, Dry Towers, and Hybrid Towers), By Application (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, HVAC, Food & Beverages and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Solution Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed and Portable Indoor Monitor), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government Buildings, Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

EMEA Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cartridge, Dust Collectors, HEPA, Baghouse, and Others), By End-users (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd