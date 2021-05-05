IT Glue Virtually Showcases New Integrations and Features at GlueX 2021 To Drive Increased Efficiency and Profitability for MSPs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Glue™, a Kaseya company and industry standard for IT documentation, today announced its latest features at GlueX, its premier user conference being held virtually for the second year in a row. From time-saving integrations with essential MSP tools to innovative new features that automate daily tasks, these additions showcase IT Glue’s commitment to making documentation easier—ultimately providing MSPs with better reporting and happier technicians.



IT Glue has launched several new features that streamline password management, compliance documentation and more:

Personal Passwords: Password compromise is one of the major causes of data breaches, and the 2021 IT Glue MSP Benchmark Survey reports that over 60% of MSPs use dedicated password managers to store and secure passwords. However, MSPs often need to use multiple tools for different types of passwords—increasing costs and decreasing efficiency. IT Glue’s Personal Passwords feature allows technicians to store personal and business passwords in one centralized location with the ability to make personal passwords private from administrators. One of the most requested features, this addition effectively simplifies password management for MSPs.

Automated Secure Backup: IT Glue’s newest feature allows users to automatically schedule backups of their IT Glue data, ensuring that critical data and passwords are always accessible.

Password Auto-Create Browser Extension for Chrome: This new feature will automatically prompt users to save their password if a similar record is not found on their account, ensuring all passwords used within Chrome are accurately captured and saving technician time.

Document Expiration Field: The newest Document Expiration Field in IT Glue was created to help MSPs set expiration dates and reminders for key documents that need to be regularly updated due to compliance regulation schedules or vendor agreements.

Automated Documentation of Security Groups: Since technicians often spend hours tracking down permissions in Active Directory, Network Glue has created a flexible asset that allows technicians to quickly view organized, up-to-date information on members’ security groups.

MSP productivity and profitability is critical to growth, and IT Glue’s latest integrations were created with increasing efficiencies top of mind:

Enhanced Ticketing Experience Through Kaseya BMS and VSA: IT Glue’s annual MSP Benchmark Survey found that 25% of respondents reported their total ticket count per client per month was over 500. As IT teams continue to be stretched, it’s crucial that MSPs use a comprehensive ticketing platform built for maximum efficiency. IT Glue has strengthened its integrations with Kaseya BMS and VSA to allow technicians to diagnose and resolve issues within IT Glue.

MyTickets is a section within IT Glue where users can find all tickets assigned to them. With MyTickets, users can begin addressing issues directly within IT Glue, streamlining the ticketing process.

The Affected Hardware feature pulls information about assets and their operating environments from across IT Glue, VSA and BMS, allowing technicians to diagnose and resolve issues without leaving the ticket in IT Glue.

1-Click Access allows technicians using VSA to remotely access devices using passwords stored inside IT Glue, removing the need to manually input passwords.



IT Glue and Kaseya Compliance Manager: As the number of compliance regulations continues to grow, more MSPs have taken the opportunity to help their clients navigate this new landscape—and accurate documentation is a critical component. Through the IT Glue and Compliance Manager integration, users can easily search for IT Glue documents inside Kaseya Compliance Manager and attach those documents as evidence of compliance—saving unnecessary steps and providing another way for MSPs to use IT Glue as part of their compliance service offering.

IT Glue and ServiceNow: IT Glue’s latest ITSM integration allows MSPs the ability to pull key IT environment information, including organizations, configurations, contacts and locations, into IT Glue and allows for a two-way sync to make documentation easier across both solutions.

“As the IT landscape becomes more complex, the need for integrated solutions that increase productivity becomes even more critical—in fact, our latest IT Glue MSP Benchmark Survey found that technicians reported ‘lack of time’ as a significant challenge,” said Nadir Merchant, General Manager of IT Glue. “From a seamless ticketing experience to more robust password management capabilities, IT Glue’s newest enhancements provide MSPs with a complete solution that strengthens their documentation capabilities—resulting in better client service, more satisfied technicians and increased profitability.”

GlueX 2021 features a roster of renowned speakers, including world-famous adventurers Bear Grylls and Ben Saunders as well as industry leaders like Gary Pica, Mark Copeman and more. The annual event is designed to take MSPs to the next level through impactful educational sessions and invaluable networking opportunities.

For more information about the latest IT Glue product updates, please visit: https://www.itglue.com/. For more insights on the IT Glue Benchmark Survey, please visit http://www.itglue.com/resource/global-benchmark-2021/.

About IT Glue

IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.