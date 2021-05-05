General Finance Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

PASADENA, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions in North America and in the Asia-Pacific region of Australia and New Zealand (the “Company”), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months (“YTD”) ended March 31, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Rental revenues from our core non-liquid containerized products in North America increased by 16% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues were $57.1 million, compared to $57.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector, increased by 9% in North America and by 14% in the Asia-Pacific from the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues comprised 64% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 66% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Total revenues were $90.0 million in both periods.

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.0 million, compared to $23.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28%, compared to 26% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $10.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $9.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Included in these results were a non-cash benefit of $3.6 million and a non-cash charge of $11.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 79%, compared to 75% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.



YTD 2021 Highlights

Rental revenues from our core non-liquid containerized products in North America increased by 11% from YTD fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues were $167.8 million, compared to $177.5 million for YTD fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector, increased by 5% in North America and by 7% in the Asia-Pacific from YTD fiscal year 2020.

Leasing revenues comprised 64% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 67% for YTD fiscal year 2020.

Total revenues were $261.5 million, compared to $272.0 million for YTD fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73.0 million, compared to $75.2 million for YTD fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28% for both periods.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $21.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $5.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for YTD fiscal year 2020. Included in these results were a non-cash benefit of $5.5 million and a non-cash charge of $6.4 million in YTD fiscal year 2021 and 2020, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 77% for both periods.

Entered one new market in the Asia-Pacific region through a greenfield location.

Completed one acquisition in North America.



Proposed Acquisition of the Company

On April 15, 2021, United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) and the Company jointly announced that they entered into a definitive agreement under which United Rentals will acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $19 per share in cash. United Rentals commenced a tender offer for the Company’s outstanding common stock on April 26, 2021. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2021 following completion of the tender offer.

Management Commentary

“We are very pleased with our third quarter performance,” said Jody Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our core North America leasing operations at Pac-Van continued to outperform, as revenues increased 11% and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% from the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. We were also pleased that revenues and adjusted EBITDA in our Asia-Pacific operations, aided by the stronger Australian dollar between the periods, increased from the prior year. While reduced drilling activity in Texas again adversely impacted Lone Star’s liquid containment business between the periods, its performance improved sequentially over the first two quarters of our current fiscal year.”

Mr. Miller continued, “Last month we announced that we entered into a definitive merger agreement with United Rentals, Inc., the global industry leader in equipment rentals. Our combination with United Rentals is a strong outcome for everyone involved. Our customers will benefit from United’s comprehensive solutions and extensive geographic footprint, and our employees will have new opportunities as part of the largest rental team in the world. We look forward to joining the United Rentals family.”

Charles Barrantes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “As we previously announced, in light of the pending transaction we will not be conducting our normal earnings conference call this quarter. Additional information regarding our third quarter financial results can be found in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in the "Investor Information" section of our corporate website. In addition, we are suspending our outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Summary

North America

Revenues from our North American leasing operations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $57.4 million, compared with $57.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of less than 1%. Leasing revenues decreased by 7% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in leasing revenues occurred primarily in the oil and gas sector, substantially attributable to Lone Star. This decrease was largely offset by revenue increases across the board in most other sectors. Sales revenues increased by 21% between the periods. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared with $16.7 million for the prior year’s quarter, an increase of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA from Pac-Van increased by 23% to $16.6 million, from $13.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, and adjusted EBITDA from Lone Star decreased to $0.7 million versus $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

North American manufacturing revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $1.9 million and included intercompany sales of $1.6 million from sales to our North American leasing operations. This compares to $3.5 million of total sales, including intercompany sales of $1.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. On a stand-alone basis, prior to intercompany adjustments, adjusted EBITDA was a slight loss of $24,000 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, as compared with an adjusted EBITDA of $493,000 for the year-ago quarter.

Asia-Pacific

Revenues from the Asia-Pacific region for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $32.3 million, as compared with $30.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, an increase of 6%. The Australian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar between the periods, so on a local currency basis, total revenues decreased by 9%. The decrease in revenues in local dollars was primarily in the transportation, utilities, construction and consumer sectors. Leasing revenues increased by 14% on a year-over-year basis, but decreased by approximately 3% in local currency, primarily due to decreased revenues in the construction, special events and moving sectors, partially offset by increased revenues in the education, industrial, mining and rental sectors. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.7 million, as compared with $7.7 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 13%. On a local currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 4%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Overview

At March 31, 2021, the Company had total debt of $367.0 million and cash and cash equivalents of $10.7 million, compared with $379.8 million and $17.5 million at June 30, 2020, respectively. At March 31, 2021, our North American leasing operations had $94.0 million available to borrow under its senior credit facility, and our Asia-Pacific leasing operations had, including cash at the bank, $35.7 million (A$46.9 million), available to borrow under its senior credit facility.

During YTD fiscal year 2021, the Company generated cash from operating activities of $33.5 million, as compared to $53.1 million for the comparable year-ago period. For YTD fiscal year 2021, the Company invested a net $4.0 million ($6.1 million in North America and negative $2.1 million in the Asia-Pacific) in the lease fleet, as compared to $21.1 million in net fleet investment ($20.7 million in North America and $0.4 million in the Asia-Pacific) for YTD fiscal year 2020.

Receivables were $40.5 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $44.1 million at June 30, 2020. Days sales outstanding in receivables for our Asia-Pacific leasing operations decreased from 43 days as of June 30, 2020 to 32 days as of March 31, 2021 and, for North American leasing operations, decreased from 40 days as of June 30, 2020 to 36 days as of March 31, 2021.

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues Sales: Lease inventories and fleet $ 29,702 $ 32,603 $ 88,234 $ 92,474 Manufactured units 2,524 332 6,280 1,235 32,226 32,935 94,514 93,709 Leasing 57,744 57,071 177,462 167,771 89,970 90,006 271,976 261,480 Costs and expenses Cost of sales: Lease inventories and fleet (exclusive of the items shown separately below) 21,444 22,549 63,260 65,058 Manufactured units 1,977 380 5,441 1,449 Direct costs of leasing operations 22,968 21,909 68,587 63,838 Selling and general expenses 20,695 20,757 61,833 60,304 Depreciation and amortization 8,613 9,300 26,633 27,760 Operating income 14,273 15,111 46,222 43,071 Interest income 153 150 519 452 Interest expense (5,981) (5,212) (20,235) (17,595) Change in valuation of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note (11,259) 3,622 (6,365) 5,523 Foreign exchange and other (2,096) 1,293 (2,405) 549 (19,183) (147) (28,486) (11,071) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (4,910) 14,964 17,736 32,000 Provision for income taxes 3,715 3,777 9,969 7,474 Net income (loss) (8,625) 11,187 7,767 24,526 Preferred stock dividends (922) (922) (2,766) (2,766) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (9,547) $ 10,265 $

5,001

$ 21,760 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.32) $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 0.73 Diluted (0.32) 0.33 0.16 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,294,868 29,807,448 30,250,904 29,758,221 Diluted 30,294,868 31,017,679 31,452,877 30,794,975





GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,478 $ 10,702 Trade and other receivables, net 44,066 40,549 Inventories 20,928 33,869 Prepaid expenses and other 8,207 14,095 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,396 26,014 Lease fleet, net 458,727 467,106 Operating lease assets 66,225 79,215 Goodwill 97,224 100,051 Other intangible assets, net 18,771 17,163 Total assets $ 756,022 $ 788,764 Liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 46,845 $ 42,471 Income taxes payable 645 1,287 Unearned revenue and advance payments 24,642 30,810 Operating lease liabilities 67,142 81,058 Senior and other debt, net 379,798 367,020 Fair value of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note 18,325 12,802 Deferred tax liabilities 43,708 49,227 Total liabilities 581,105 584,675 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity Cumulative preferred stock, $.0001 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized; 400,100 shares issued and outstanding (in series) 40,100 40,100 Common stock, $.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 30,880,531 shares issued and 29,968,766 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 31,152,716 shares issued and 30,240,951 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 183,051 181,993 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,106) (16,402) Accumulated deficit (20,790) 3,736 Treasury stock, at cost; 911,765 shares (5,845) (5,845) Total General Finance Corporation stockholders’ equity 174,413 203,585 Equity of noncontrolling interests 504 504 Total equity 174,917 204,089 Total liabilities and equity $ 756,022 $ 788,764

Explanation and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings before interest, income taxes, impairment, depreciation and amortization and other non-operating costs and income (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA are non-U.S. GAAP measures. We calculate adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items we do not consider to be indicative of the performance of our ongoing operations. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the expenses excluded from our presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. We present adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, many of which present EBITDA and a form of adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. The following tables show our adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation from net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and from operating income (loss) for our geographic segments (in thousands):

Quarter Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net income (loss) $ (8,625) $ 11,187 $ 7,767 $ 24,526 Add (deduct) — Provision for income taxes 3,715 3,777 9,969 7,474 Change in valuation of bifurcated derivatives in Convertible Note 11,259 (3,622) 6,365 (5,523) Foreign exchange and other 2,096 (1,293) 2,405 (549) Interest expense 5,981 5,212 20,235 17,595 Interest income (153) (150) (519) (452) Depreciation and amortization 8,712 9,401 26,930 28,061 Share-based compensation expense 647 477 2,015 1,515 Refinancing costs not capitalized -- 6 -- 303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,632 $ 24,995 $ 75,167 $ 72,950





Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Asia-Pacific North America

Asia-Pacific North America Leasing Leasing Manufacturing Corporate Leasing Leasing Manufacturing Corporate Operating income (loss) $ 4,417 $ 10,945 $ 385 $ (1,378) $ 5,494 $ 10,848 $ (137) $ (1,157) Add - Depreciation and amortization 3,132 5,660 99 3 3,118 6,362 101 2 Share-based compensation Xexpense 196 108 9 334 65 135 12 265 Refinancing costs not capitalized - - - - - - - 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,745 $ 16,713 $ 493 $ (1,041) $ 8,677 $ 17,345 $ (24) $ (884) Intercompany adjustments $ (278) $ (119)



