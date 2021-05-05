IEC Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (Nasdaq: IEC) today announced results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended April 2, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”).

IEC reported revenues of $45.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 2.7% as compared to revenues of $44.2 million for the second quarter of the year ended September 30, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”). Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $3.3 million, or 7.3% of sales, compared to gross profit of $5.5 million, or 12.5% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating loss was $0.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to operating profit of $2.3 million for the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. The Company reported a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared net income of $1.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Company reported revenues of $92.8 million, an increase of 4.4% as compared to revenues of $88.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. Gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $9.1 million, or 9.8% of sales, compared to gross profit of $10.7 million, or 12.1% of sales in the first six months of fiscal 2020. Selling and administrative expenses were $7.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021, or 7.5% of sales, as compared to $6.5 million, or 7.3% of sales, in the first six months of fiscal 2020. Operating profit was $2.0 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021, compared to $4.2 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. Due primarily to the investments in both the Company’s new headquarters facility and incremental manufacturing equipment, operating profit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 includes $1.0 million of additional depreciation expense as compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020. The Company reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and $0.25 per diluted share in the first six months of fiscal 2020. As previously discussed, adjusted for the impact of a one-time inventory reserve in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, adjusted net income per common share would have been $0.34 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share. Please see the reconciliation tables included in this release for further information regarding these non-GAAP measures.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics Corp. commented, “Second fiscal quarter results came in below expectations due to delays in ramping two high value programs. We believe we have built an infrastructure to support the conversion of much higher revenue levels that have now shifted into the second half of the fiscal year. These complex programs, which are anticipated to provide considerable long-term revenue opportunity for IEC, experienced unusual technical challenges and supply chain delays that slowed the ramp to steady production, impacting revenue and profitability for the quarter. We view this as simply a timing issue as demand for our highly technical and complex manufacturing capabilities remains strong. As we have often discussed, we are a manufacturing partner for high complexity, life-saving and mission critical industries, where there is no compromise for exact technical precision and product quality. We are working closely with our customers to manage through the ramp-up challenges experienced in the second quarter and believe our partnerships have been strengthened by IEC’s technical capability matched with a remediation know-how for complex issues like the ones encountered in the fiscal second quarter.

“With our visibility today, we remain confident and believe we are well-positioned to drive double digit organic growth for the balance of fiscal 2021. As a 100% U.S.-based manufacturer with a full portfolio of vertically integrated production services, IEC is an attractive partner for companies across several regulated industries who are looking for the highest levels of intellectual property protection and supply chain management. We are focused on growing our leadership position and we are energized by the opportunities we’re seeing in the marketplace to add new customers and programs.”

Conference Call

IEC will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended April 2, 2021.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485, and is Nadcap accredited. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

APRIL 2, 2021 and SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

April 2, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 391 $ 312 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 27,655 30,361 Unbilled contract revenue 18,120 8,773 Inventories 54,075 51,374 Other current assets 2,836 1,757 Total current assets 103,077 92,577 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,915 23,587 Deferred income taxes 5,193 4,840 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 215 260 Other long-term assets 766 1,700 Total assets $ 159,166 $ 122,964 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 248 $ — Current portion of operating lease obligation 63 61 Current portion of finance lease obligation 1,486 436 Accounts payable 23,244 29,733 Accrued payroll and related expenses 1,938 3,659 Other accrued expenses 455 457 Customer deposits 27,779 19,783 Total current liabilities 55,213 54,129 Long-term debt 34,060 21,476 Long-term operating lease obligation 152 184 Long-term finance lease obligation 26,275 6,616 Other long-term liabilities 2,977 1,404 Total liabilities 118,677 83,809 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized: 50,000,000 shares Issued: 11,665,696 and 11,556,214 shares, respectively Outstanding: 10,610,208 and 10,500,726 shares, respectively 106 105 Additional paid-in capital 49,305 49,161 Accumulated deficit (7,333 ) (8,522 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,055,488 shares (1,589 ) (1,589 ) Total stockholders’ equity 40,489 39,155 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 159,166 $ 122,964





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 2, 2021 and MARCH 27, 2020

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 2, March 27, April 2, March 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 45,360 $ 44,171 $ 92,841 $ 88,905 Cost of sales 42,048 38,668 83,789 78,163 Gross profit 3,312 5,503 9,052 10,742 Selling and administrative expenses 3,487 3,217 7,005 6,516 Operating (loss)/profit (175 ) 2,286 2,047 4,226 Interest expense 545 396 1,002 811 (Loss)/income before income taxes (720 ) 1,890 1,045 3,415 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (372 ) 367 (144 ) 703 Net (loss)/income $ (348 ) $ 1,523 $ 1,189 $ 2,712 Net (loss)/income per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 10,583,581 10,393,461 10,553,991 10,379,846 Diluted 10,583,581 10,703,112 11,024,357 10,666,001





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 2, 2021 and MARCH 27, 2020

(unaudited; in thousands)

Six Months Ended April 2, March 27, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss)/income $ 1,189 $ 2,712 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 468 337 Depreciation and amortization 2,405 1,587 Change in reserve for doubtful accounts (38 ) 48 Change in inventory reserve and warranty reserve 557 1,296 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (26 ) — Deferred tax expense (353 ) 1,201 Amortization of deferred gain (57 ) (57 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,744 1,031 Unbilled contract revenue (9,347 ) (1,072 ) Inventories (3,010 ) (2,055 ) Federal income tax receivable — (517 ) Other current assets (1,079 ) (267 ) Other long-term assets 290 (116 ) Accounts payable (6,710 ) (2,771 ) Change in book overdraft position — (231 ) Accrued expenses (1,971 ) (1,898 ) Customer deposits 7,996 2,573 Net change in lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 15 (1 ) Other long-term liabilities 134 — Net cash flows (used in)/provided by operating activities (6,793 ) 1,800 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,320 ) (1,351 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 665 — Proceeds received from capital grants 1,500 — Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,155 ) (1,351 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Advances from revolving credit facility 58,451 36,680 Repayments of revolving credit facility (50,034 ) (36,763 ) Borrowings under other loan agreements 6,630 — Repayments under other loan agreements (2,171 ) (685 ) Payments under finance lease (583 ) (182 ) Proceeds received from lease financing obligation 2,151 415 Debt issuance costs (94 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 68 138 Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases 94 40 Cash paid for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock (485 ) (92 ) Net cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities 14,027 (449 ) Net cash change for the period 79 — Cash, beginning of period 312 — Cash, end of period $ 391 $ —





IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION TABLE

SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 27, 2020

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six Months Ended March 27, 2020 Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 10,742 Non-cash charge (1) 987 Adjusted gross profit $ 11,729 Reconciliation of adjusted net income: Net income $ 2,712 Non-cash charge (1) 987 Income tax effect (2) (207 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,492 Reconciliation of adjusted net income per common share: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.26 Non-cash charge, per common share, net of tax (1)(2) 0.08 Adjusted net income per common share, basic $ 0.34 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.25 Non-cash charge, per common share, net of tax (1)(2) 0.07 Adjusted net income per common share, diluted (3) $ 0.32

(1) A non-cash charge related to the increase in our excess and obsolete inventory reserve due to a reorganization at a customer of IEC.

(2) The income tax effect related to the non-cash charge was calculated using an effective tax rate of 21%.

(3) Adjusted net income per common share, diluted is calculated based on adjusted net income and reflects the dilutive impact of shares, where applicable, based on adjusted net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, net income per share basic and diluted, gross profit and gross margin, U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measures, we present adjusted net income, adjusted net income per basic and diluted share, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are non-GAAP measures, to reflect the impact of a one-time inventory reserve related to a Chapter 11 reorganization at one of the Company’s customers in the medical sector. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are important measures of our performance because they allow management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our performance from period to period by removing the impact of the one-time inventory reserve. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per basic and diluted share, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, they should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measures of net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit and gross margin, and therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may produce results that vary from the GAAP measures and may not be comparable to a similarly titled non-GAAP measure used by other companies.