Global Video Analytics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global video analytics market exhibited growth during 2015-2020. Video analytics refers to the computerized monitoring, processing and analysis of video streams in real-time to recognize spatial events. It usually involves software applications, multiple cameras and artificial intelligence (AI)-based programs that obtain insights about attributes, events and human behavioral patterns through videos. These insights are used for surveillance, motion and intrusion detection, generating heat maps and observing traffic patterns on social media platforms. They are also used for dynamic blurring, 2D and 3D counting, facial recognition and license plate reading. As a result, video analytics finds extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, critical infrastructure, traffic management, and transportation & logistics.



Significant improvements in public surveillance and security systems are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Video analytics aid in improving public and perimeter safety by automatically tracking and gaining reliable insights from video frames of vehicles, individuals and other items, thus reducing the chances of human errors or negligence in gaining novel perceptions. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of internet protocol (IP)-based surveillance systems for business intelligence (BI) is also supporting the market growth. For instance, video analytics is used in the retail sector for strolling recognition, footfall measurement and consumer behavior analysis, which aids in improving the overall production, distribution and maintenance processes.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and machine learning (ML) systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Video analytics processes the data using algorithms for accurate, reliable and critical insights and enables the organizations to make prompt and accurate decisions. This is creating a positive outlook for the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global video analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 22% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Breakup by Application:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

Breakup by Architecture Type:

Edge-Based

Server-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Retail

Critical Infrastructure

Traffic Management

Transportation and Logistics

Hospitality and Entertainment

Defense and Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Avigilon Corporation (Motorola Solutions), Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Gorilla Technology Inc. (Gorilla Science & Technology Holding, Inc.), Honeywell International Inc., IBM, IntelliVision Technologies Corp. (Nortek Security & Control LLC), Intelligent Security Systems Corporation, KiwiSecurity Software GmbH, PureTech Systems Inc. (FLIR Systems), Qognify Inc. and Verint Systems Inc.



