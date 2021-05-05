Aliaswire CTO to Speak at NEACH Payments Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire CTO and co-founder Nirmal Kumar will be a featured speaker at the 2021 NEACH Payments Management Conference. The virtual event takes place May 10-11 and features a number of education and networking opportunities focused on faster payments, risk and fraud prevention, compliance, and operations and quality.



Kumar, who heads up Aliaswire’s innovation and product team, will be discussing the emergence of “conversational payments” and what they mean for payment professionals and financial institutions. He will be joined by executives from Affirmative Technologies, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, Opus Research, and wespay.

Session Details:

Demystifying What Conversational Payments Are

May 11, 2021, 1:00 pm ET

Presenters:

Mark Dixon – VP Payments Strategy, wespay

Nanci McKenzie - VP, Compliance and Business Relationships, Affirmative Technologies

Dan Miller - Lead Analyst & Founder, Opus Research

Matt Luzadder - Managing Partner, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, Chicago

The idea of talking to the computer was once associated with sci-fi shows like Star Trek. But the technology of conversational AI has become a reality. Today people communicate with devices like Alexa, Google, Siri and have requests answered and potentially even acted upon. This is where conversational payments enter the stage and start to take shape. How does this technology work? What should financial institutions be asking when considering implementing this technology? And what concerns arise when we begin to give ancillary devices access to sensitive financial information?



About Aliaswire, Inc.

Aliaswire is a Massachusetts-based company providing advanced payment technologies that give businesses and financial institutions a clear path to growth and success. Its highly flexible gateway architecture allows seamless integrations and the highest levels of multi-channel performance to make partnering easy and winning achievable. Aliaswire’s technology platforms and intellectual property continuously evolve and scale to meet changing market demands across multiple verticals. It provides multi-tenant payment processing capabilities to the market through a growing network of financial institutions, channel partners and resellers. Core offerings include DirectBiller®, the industry's first, fast onboarding, channel-centric, integrated receivable and bill pay platform in the US., and PayVus®, the only turnkey bill settlement-to-cards platform that enables ISOs and Acquirers to offer merchants a business credit card. For more information, visit https://www.aliaswire.com/.