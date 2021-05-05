Ambulatory EHR Market Worth $5.1 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the ambulatory EHR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to reach $5.1 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5190

Ambulatory electronic health records are designed for use in outpatient care facilities and smaller practices. Medical professionals can access a patient’s complete medical history, which is stored in an electronic database. These documents essentially include all records of surgeries or treatment which do not involve being admitted to a hospital.

Ambulatory EHR systems have the advantage of making it easier for physicians to track a patient’s medical records and long-term care. Physicians use these systems to collect detailed, specific information about each patient, providing complete documentation of their personal health records. The history documented includes injuries, diagnoses, treatments, prescriptions, visits, and much more. This comprehensive database helps physicians see the big medical picture, which in turn makes future diagnoses easier.

The main factors driving the growth of an overall ambulatory EHR market are rising government funding for the adoption of EHR solutions, changing patient preference toward ambulatory treatment rather than inpatient care, and growing need to minimize operating costs in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the integration of AI and ML and changing scenarios in emerging economies are some of the key factors that provide significant growth opportunities for market players. However, data protection issues, high implementation costs, and heavy infrastructure spending, as well as IT infrastructure constraints in low-income countries, are expected to limit the market's growth to some degree.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Ambulatory EHR Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the hospital capacities all over the world. In-patient beds were nearly completely occupied, leading to a burden on acute care settings. This amplified the importance of ambulatory care in the healthcare industry by providing an alternative site for necessary procedures.

During the peak of the pandemic, certain elective and non-essential procedures were ceased. However, only ambulatory surgical centers were permitted to perform outpatient procedures. Moreover, integrating various healthcare IT solutions with ambulatory EHR solutions helped the physicians get a better understanding of patient’s health for making an accurate diagnosis. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased burden on healthcare providers are expected to contribute to the demand for EHR solutions.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5190

However, new EHR system installations were negatively impacted due to the restrictions and social distancing protocols. The travel restrictions and social distancing protocols have reportedly presented as a challenge to the sales teams and on-site implementation teams of the companies operating in this market. The measures are taken to curtail the spread of COVID-19 also resulted in delays in marketing, selling, and implementing the ambulatory EHR solutions. This is expected to impact the ambulatory EHR market to some extent negatively.

Key Findings in Ambulatory EHR Market Study

The overall ambulatory EHR market is mainly segmented based on the mode of deployment, type, practice size, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

In 2020, based on deployment mode, the cloud/web-based segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market due to its benefits like higher data security and better flexibility. This deployment mode also provides an opportunity for managers, analysts, and providers of health information systems to search and explore data in real-time.

In 2020, based on type, the modular software segment accounted for the largest share of the market. In 2020, based on practice size, the large practices segment accounted for the largest share of the market because of the potential of ambulatory EHR solutions to provide efficient administration.

Quick Buy – Ambulatory EHR Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/22865064

In 2020, based on practice size, the large practices segment accounted for the largest share of the overall ambulatory EHR market. Large practice's ability to deal with productivity issues that arise due to new EHR adoption is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment. However, the small-to-medium-sized practices segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2028, owing to factors such as extensive funding provided by the Regional Exchange Centers (REC) to support small-to-medium-sized practices in the adoption of EHR.

In 2020, based on end user, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment accounted for the largest share of the overall ambulatory EHR market because of their ability to afford a large initial investment and the growing need to coordinate unstructured healthcare data.

In 2020, North America dominated the global ambulatory EHR market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region's largest share is attributed to factors such as increasing government support for the adoption of EHR solutions and the presence of major key players in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the deployment mode, type, practice size, application, end user, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2018–2021). The ambulatory EHR market has witnessed numerous new product launches, agreements, collaboration, and partnerships, and acquisitions in recent years.

The key players operating in the global ambulatory EHR market study are Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare, Inc (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), CureMD Healthcare (US), and AdvancedMD, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190

Scope of the Report:

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud/Web-based

On-premise

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Type

Modular Ambulatory Software

All-in-one Ambulatory Software



Ambulatory EHR Market, by Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-to-medium Sized Practices

Solo Practices

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Application

Practice Management

Patient Portals

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Population Health Management

Mobile Solutions

Referral Management

Ambulatory EHR Market, by End User

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centres

Independent Centres

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5190

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Mid-revenue Cycle Management/ Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service [Solutions (Coding, Charge Capture, DRG Group, Pre-Bill Review), Consulting Services], End User (Providers, Payers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-documentation-improvement-market-5012

Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets, EMR, Services], Application [Drug Development and Approvals (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Market Access, Medical Device Development], End User - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Real-World-Evidence-Solutions-Market-4954

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.