Insect Repellent Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

In addition, the demand for personal hygiene and home care products is expected to rise further in the coming days due to the growing awareness among consumers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, manufacturing companies believe that the pandemic has made consumers more aware of the need to maintain hygiene, at a personal level as well as at home, to reduce the chances of infection, and this is expected to become a trend in the long run.



The rising threat of diseases, such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever, is expected to increase the demand for insect repellents during the forecast period. The government initiatives being undertaken for disease control, rising health awareness among people, and the affordable costs of these products are some of the major factors increasing the demand for insect repellents across the world.



Additionally, with an improvement in standards of living, increasing urbanization, and rising population, demand for mosquito repellents is constantly on the rise, particularly in tropical parts of the region. Also, the wide range of insect repellents including mosquito repellents under different price range has made it is easily accessible and affordable for large consumer base.



There is a rise in the adoption of insect repellents based on natural ingredients. The adoption of such mosquito repellents is increasing, in order to avoid problems, such as skin rashes and allergies, among others. Manufacturers are coming up with various products that are reducing the harmful effects of repellents due to the content of deet in them, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the insect repellent market growth significantly in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Rise in Mosquito-Borne Diseases Cases



Health consciousness is increasing among the urban population across the world, as the awareness regarding safety against mosquito bites is increasing. Furthermore, the increasing literacy rate in developing countries regarding the rising number of diseases spread by mosquitoes are aiding the rural population to focus more on health and cleanliness. Different regions are impacted by different mosquito-borne diseases depending on climate, the types of mosquitoes common in the region, and access to preventative measures and medicine. However, the impact of such diseases remains widespread. For instance, in Michigan, between 2004 and 2016, there were 1,493 mosquito-borne disease cases, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The incidence of dengue has risen significantly across the world in recent years. Moreover, 2016 was characterized by large dengue outbreaks, worldwide. According to the WHO, the Americas region reported more than 2.38 million cases in 2016, whereas, Brazil alone contributed slightly less than 1.5 million cases, approximately three times higher than that in 2014.



Increased Demand For Insect Repellents from Asia-Pacific



China represents the largest market of insect repellent in the Asia-Pacific region on account of being the most populous country having high disposable income, growing awareness, improved living standards, and affordable pricing of the repellent, which has increased its penetration in household goods. All these factors cumulatively augment the sales of the product. Moreover, household insects like flies, termites, bed bugs, ants, cockroaches, and others are very common there. The use of insect repellants in most usable form-like sprays, vaporizers, chalks, powders, and others has proliferated product sales in Chinese homes. Whereas in India, growing awareness and rising health concerns among people, backed by increased household income and affordable pricing of the product, have improved the penetration of insect repellents in Indian homes. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2016 launched the National Framework for Malaria Elimination. Also, the government launched the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination which lay down strategies for the next five years, from 2017, i.e., from 2017-2022. Additionally, the launch of various programs like Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan has created a sense and importance of hygiene and cleanliness in people’s mind, which have improved the market growth. For instance, The incidences of malaria caused by mosquitoes have reduced significantly. As per data from the WHO, there was a decline of 28% in malaria cases and 41% decrease in malaria-related deaths during 2017-2018. Insect repellent in coil form is the most popular product in the region on account of being cost-effective and its availability across all the retail channels. Among the rural areas of the region, offline distribution means like convenience stores are more popular sales channels.



Competitive Landscape

The global insect repellent market is highly stagnant and competitive, with the presence of various global and regional players. The major market share of the global insect repellent market is dominated by companies, like SC Johnson & Son, which is the market leader, followed by Spectrum brands, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in 2020. The extensive product portfolio, global presence, and the company’s continuous activities in the market studied have made Godrej Consumer Products a leader of the market. During the studied period, the company’s major focus lied on product innovations, as it developed four innovative products with an aim to extend its product portfolio and global presence. Another market leader, SC Johnson & Son, is also enjoying greater sales in the market studied, supported by consumer inclination toward its wider range of products, including all product types, such as DEET products, natural and organic insect repellents, and other products. Accordingly, to further strengthen its position in the market, the company has been widely investing to scale up the production of its core products.



