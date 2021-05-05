Global Tobacco Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Altria Group, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands Among Others

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tobacco Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the tobacco market and it is poised to grow by $ 146.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report on tobacco market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing new product launches and rising demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products.



The tobacco market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing organized retail outlets selling tobacco products as one of the prime reasons driving the tobacco market growth during the next few years.

The report on tobacco market covers the following areas:

Tobacco market sizing

Tobacco market forecast

Tobacco market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tobacco market vendors that include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Djarum, Imperial Brands Plc, JT International SA, Philip Morris International Inc., Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co. KG, Pyxus International Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Vector Group Ltd. Also, the tobacco market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Combustible tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smokeless tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on product segments of market and recovery from pandemic

Market opportunity by End user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Djarum

Imperial Brands Plc

JT International SA

Philip Morris International Inc.

Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co. KG

Pyxus International Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Vector Group Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9ya2n