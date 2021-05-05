The Brick Raises over $1.4 Million for Children’s Miracle Network in 2020

English French

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX:LNF), is pleased to share that despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was successful in raising over $1.4 million in support of Children’s Miracle Network in 2020.



The Brick has been a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network since 2014. In a normal year, The Brick’s robust fundraising campaign would include in-store initiatives and events such as Children’s Miracle Network Charity Day, Teddy Bear Toss events, and The Brick’s Annual Golf Tournament. However, due to the ongoing pandemic many activities were paused, and The Brick had to reimagine its fundraising strategy with COVID-19 health and safety in mind.

“I would like to thank our incredible customers for their continued support of our fundraising initiatives,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “Despite how hard the past year has been on so many Canadians – their lives, incomes and loved ones – our customers still came forward to help us improve the lives of children by giving to Children’s Miracle Network. We are very grateful and proud to serve them and their communities.”

As part of its 2020 campaign, The Brick held their first-ever virtual event: an online cooking class hosted by renowned chef David Rocco. The “Cooking for the Kids” event, sponsored by KitchenAid, saw participants from across Canada and some from south of the boarder. The event raised $45k through registration fees and individual donations, with 100 per cent of funds being donated to Children’s Miracle Network. In addition, The Brick raised another $422K for Children’s Miracle Network through their annual Buy More, Save More, Give More retail campaign.

The Brick Resolution Run®, in partnership with the Running Room, also adapted. The 2nd-annual event, of which Children’s Miracle Network is the official charity partner, pivoted to a virtual run this year. Racers could complete a 5K or 1K run at their own pace, at their own time, from any location of their choice, keeping with COVID-19 restrictions.

“Since entering this partnership in 2014, The Brick has been instrumental in raising funds for the latest equipment and medical research,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations which runs Children’s Miracle Network in Canada. “2020 was a difficult year for us all, and The Brick associates triumphed against COVID-19 store closures to demonstrate their commitment to improve the lives of children, Brick by Brick.”

The Brick has helped raise over $9.6 million for children’s health and in 2020, was recognized as Children’s Miracle Network’s Corporate Partner of the Year. The Brick will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021 and has set a fundraising goal of $2.250 million. The company anticipates that it will reach the $10 million mark later this year.

For more information about The Brick’s community relations work, please visit: http://csr.thebrick.com/.

About Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles are, at http://www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca and http://www.facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with 209 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited

Leon’s Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon’s; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick’s Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon’s Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country’s largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 304 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

