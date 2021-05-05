Kia Canada Shows Strong Start to Second Quarter With A Record Breaking Month in April

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Kia Canada’s best Q1 in its history, the brand sets yet another record breaking month, with a best-ever April delivering 8,040 units. Kia Seltos continues to lead as a consumer favourite with 1,837 units sold, followed by Forte and Sportage with 1,552 and 1,304 units sold respectively. The brand also achieved its strongest April ever for Certified Pre-Owned sales, with 580 units delivered. These first months of 2021 have amounted to the strongest start to any year in Kia Canada’s history, with a total of 23,800 units.

“Kia is certainly on pace for another strong year in 2021,” said Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Canada. “It is remarkable to see that Canadians are not only embracing our new products like Kia Seltos, but that our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are gaining recognition for their long standing quality and value.”

To further this momentum, Kia Canada is excited to introduce the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival and refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger, available now in dealerships.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 196 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

