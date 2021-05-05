Tristar Products, Inc. Donates 1.5 Million Meals* to Feeding America®, Launches Social Awareness Campaign

Fairfield, NJ, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tristar Products, Inc., the nation’s leading direct-to-consumer brand family, has partnered with Feeding America® to help support their mission to end hunger by donating 1.5 million meals* and 500,000 disposable face masks. The donation launches Tristar’s social awareness campaign to fight hunger and food insecurity in America. The Feeding America network is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working with 200 member food banks in local communities to serve people of all ages.

Millions of American families face hunger and food insecurity every day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 50 million people may face hunger this year, including 17 million children.** While many Americans are only one job loss or unexpected bill away from food insecurity, children and seniors may be particularly vulnerable, and up to 8 billion more meals may be needed to meet increased demand. Tristar’s donation joins the movement of countless organizations and individuals across the country who share the belief that everyone should have access to healthy, nutritious food.

Feeding America comprises a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs in every community to serve safe, nourishing food sourced from farmers, manufacturers, and retailers to people facing hunger. Feeding America’s mission also seeks to help people served build a path toward a more hunger-secure future, to address the root causes of hunger, and to deepen the understanding of structural and systemic inequities that disproportionately impact marginalized communities and people in need of assistance.

“The Tristar family would like to use this opportunity to recognize and thank Feeding America and the essential employees and volunteers across the country working every day on the front lines to serve the most vulnerable members of society,” says Keith Mirchandani, President, and CEO of Tristar Products, Inc. “We hope that our donation along with our company’s mission to raise food insecurity and hunger awareness will help bring meals to people who need them most and inspire others to get involved. This is just the beginning – there is so much more work to be done.”

“Families across America are facing hunger every day,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “As we navigate the coming months, it is support from partners like Tristar Products, Inc. that help the Feeding America network of food banks provide more meals to communities in need.”

Tristar will feature its partnership with Feeding America and its mission to raise awareness about food insecurity across its kitchen appliance brands Emeril Everyday, PowerXL, and Copper Chef. Websites will feature educational information about the realities of food insecurity in America and point consumers toward donation and volunteer opportunities. Feeding America will be featured on print and digital platforms, on TV infomercials, and in social awareness campaigns. Retail packaging will include the Feeding America logo.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Source: Feedingamerica.org

**Source: Feeding America, February 2021

About Tristar Products, Inc.

Tristar Products, Inc. is industry recognized as the premier direct-to-consumer response market leader worldwide. Tristar has exceeded $1 billion in retail sales. Tristar Products, Inc. is an Inc. 5000 company. Visit Tristar Products, Inc. and join us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or YouTube.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

