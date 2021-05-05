Agreement Between The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and Bowie State University Offers Students New Path to Graduate School

Washington, D.C., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP), a leading non-profit graduate and undergraduate institution devoted to psychology and related behavioral and health sciences, and Bowie State University (BSU), a top comprehensive university and one of the nation’s oldest historically Black colleges and universities, have signed an articulation agreement providing a new path to graduate school for BSU psychology students. The agreement enables active BSU psychology students to take graduate-level courses at the TCSPP Washington, D.C. Campus while completing their bachelor’s degree at BSU. The courses will count toward their BSU bachelor’s degree and their eventual graduate degree from The Chicago School.

“I’m thrilled to be forging this partnership with Bowie State University,” said Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president, The Chicago School. “Working together, we can graduate generations of diverse professionals who can fundamentally improve the health and wellbeing of communities across the country.”

“This agreement opens doors to exciting new opportunities for our students who wish to pursue career positions that have become integral to our nation’s health care system,” said Aminta H. Breaux, Ph.D., president of Bowie State University. “We are excited to see what our graduates accomplish in collaboration with TCSPP as they enter an increasingly diverse – and competitive – workforce and become pillars of their communities.”

“Active BSU student” is defined as a student who has been identified as maintaining an active enrollment status under the 2021-2022 catalog requirements, as determined by BSU. Bowie State University students who are in good academic standing are eligible for admission to The Chicago School’s D.C. Campus, and must earn the BSU degree within a year of conditional admission to The Chicago School. Students are also eligible for a one-time scholarship.

“The agreement between Bowie State University and our institution is a significant milestone,” said Paula Danquah-Brobby, Ph.D., BCBA, LBA, department chair, Applied Behavioral Analysis, The Chicago School. “It will afford undergraduate students belonging to historically disenfranchised groups the opportunity to jump start their graduate school education and access careers in psychology and behavioral health.”

“We are excited about the unique opportunity that The Chicago School of Professional Psychology partnership affords our Bowie State University undergraduates in advancing their education and preparing them for success in the psychology profession,” said Cheryl Blackman, Ph.D., interim dean, College of Professional Studies, Bowie State University. “We look forward to the development of this partnership that will enable our students to realize their dreams of becoming licensed professionals and working with underserved communities.”

The articulation agreement between the institutions takes effect in time for enrollment during the Fall 2021 term at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

