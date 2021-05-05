Black-owned watch brand Vitae London reaches $1 million in sales and 5,000 in solar lamps distributed to Sub-Saharan school children

LONDON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timeless watch and accessories brand Vitae London has recently reached two significant milestones. As of May 2021, the brand surpassed $1 million in sales and has distributed more than 5,000 solar-powered lamps to underprivileged school children in Sub-Saharan Africa, an initiative that is part of their mission to help provide children with access to education by issuing school supplies to those in need. The solar-powered lamps are distributed in partnership with Pen to Paper Ghana , a Ghanaian non-profit that works to deliver lamps to students so that they can complete their school work with efficient lighting.



Since the company’s launch in 2015, Vitae London has focused on creating high-quality, sophisticated watches for fashion-forward men and women at accessible prices while also adopting a conscious-capitalist business model. With this focus, the brand has experienced great success over the past six years and has seen their watches featured on the wrists of some of the world’s most influential individuals, including billionaire business magnate Richard Branson, American filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

“These achievements mark two major milestones for our company,” said Vitae’s founder, CEO and head designer Will Adoasi. “Our company has always prioritized creating quality products that give back to the community, and through our partnerships with House of Wells and Pen to Paper Ghana , we’ve been able to succeed at this mission. However, our work is not done. As we keep growing as a company and designing more elevated timepieces, we will continue to give back and provide educational resources to children in need.”

These milestones come after the company’s recent expansion into the U.S. market. In November 2020, luxury department store Nordstrom curated Vitae London as part of its push to support more black- and latinx-owned brands, making Vitae’s watches available for purchase at select Nordstrom brick-and-mortar stores and nationwide via Nordstrom.com . This partnership has been a key part of the company’s U.S. growth strategy as the company seeks to build upon its international success, with Vitae London products having been sold in over 35 countries.

As the company surpasses these key benchmarks, it’s also gearing up for it’s widely anticipated Elmington Chocolate watch launch, scheduled to debut in July. To learn more about the upcoming launch, their products and philanthropic initiatives, visit vitaelondon.com.

About Vitae London

Vitae London is a London-based, Black-owned watch and accessories brand that specializes in selling high-quality, fashion-forward watches at an accessible price. Their watches have been sold in over 30 countries worldwide and can be found on the wrists of some of the world’s most influential people, including Richard Branson, Ava DuVernay and Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo. With each sale, a portion of revenue goes to support children’s education in Sub-Saharan Africa and provides an underprivileged child with either a set of school uniforms so that they may attend school, or a solar-powered lamp so that they may have a renewable energy light source to study. These initiatives are done in partnership with House of Wells and Pen to Paper Ghana. In the U.S., Vitae's products are carried at select Nordstrom stores and at Nordstrom.com . For more information about the brand and their mission, visit vitaelondon.com .

