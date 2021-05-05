Xtera Announces Supply Contract In-Force for the New GigNet-1 Subsea Cable System Between Florida and Cancun, Mexico

ALLEN, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtera, Inc., a provider of innovative subsea fiber optic solutions, is pleased to announce that the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract is now in force for the GigNet-1 subsea system between Florida and Cancun, Mexico. The GigNet-1 cable has been developed to date by FB Submarine Partners LLC. In March 2021 GigNet, Inc., a digital infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Cancun to Tulum, Mexico, announced a Letter of Intent to acquire the development, assets and operations of the subsea cable.



Keith Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Xtera, commented, “We are extremely proud to have been awarded the contract to build the new GigNet-1 submarine cable system. It further demonstrates the effectiveness of Xtera’s core technology; our submarine turnkey solution offering, utilizing our industry-leading high-capacity repeater as well as the proficiency of our expert team. We are delighted to be part of the deployment of this important new cable connecting the USA and Mexico.”

Michael J. Mahoney, Chief Technology Officer of GigNet Inc., said, “We are very pleased with the progress that Xtera are making. Xtera was selected to serve as the primary EPC contractor based on their extensive qualifications and their outstanding track record of subsea cable system deployments. We look forward to completing further key project milestones in the coming months. Combined with GigNet’s advanced terrestrial fiber optic network in the Mexican Caribbean, the addition of this new subsea cable will bring economic benefits to the region immediately upon activation and for years to come.”

Xtera will provide the subsea wet-plant consisting of the cable and repeaters, the submarine line terminals in Florida and Mexico, and manage the overall project. In cooperation with Xtera, IT International Telecom will perform the marine installation. “We have assembled a world class team of experts and partners that we believe will result in the successful deployment of this cable system on time and within budget. The impact of this new subsea cable to the economic development of Quintana Roo and Yucatan will be extraordinary,” added Mr. Mahoney.

About Xtera

Xtera is an innovative provider of subsea and telecom technology. The Company supplies both repeatered and unrepeatered systems, using its high-performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic directly inland to cities and offering flexibility in working with industry partners to provide the optimum solution. Xtera has considerable expertise in the Caribbean region. For more information, please visit Xtera or contact info@xtera.com

About IT International Telecom

International Telecom is a marine network installer offering desktop study, marine route survey, engineering design, installation, and maintenance services for submarine cable systems worldwide. For over 20 years, IT has been recognized as one of the worlds’ finest marine system providers in a unique position to collaborate with customers and their technology partners. IT has extensive experience in the Caribbean region. www.ittelecom.com/en/company/profile

About GigNet, Inc.

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region. www.GigNetInc.com and www.GigNet.mx

