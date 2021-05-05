Aunalytics Achieves Significant Milestones in Q1 2021 with 42% Quarter Over Quarter Growth

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, demonstrated exceptional growth and momentum throughout the first quarter of 2021, including a 42% quarter over quarter revenue increase, two strategic acquisitions, and a number of new data platform innovations that leverage data and artificial intelligence in the financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing industries.



The global big data technology market size was $41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $116 billion by 2027 - a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Demand for data analytics and AI is increasing among enterprises with the need to provide better customer experiences, improve efficiency, and more quickly and accurately get answers to really important questions in virtually every functional area of their business.

Aunalytics offers a robust, cloud-native data platform built to enable universal data access, powerful analytics, and AI-driven answers. Customers can turn data into answers with the secure, reliable, and scalable data platform deployed and managed by technology and data experts as a service. The platform represents Aunalytics’ unique ability to unify all the elements necessary to process data and deliver AI end-to-end, from cloud infrastructure to data acquisition, organization, and machine learning models – all managed and run by Aunalytics as a secure managed service. And, while typically large enterprises are in a better position to afford advanced database and analytics technology, Aunalytics pairs its platform with access to its team’s expertise to help mid-market companies compete with enterprise players.

Aunalytics’ momentum in Q1 of this year is demonstrated by several significant milestones:

42% percent quarter over quarter growth in data platform revenue and continued expansion into the financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing industries.

Strategic Acquisitions including: Aunalytics Acquires Naveego to Expand Capabilities of its End-to-End Cloud-Native Data Platform to Enable True Digital Transformation for Customers - The acquisition combines the Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform with Aunalytics’ Aunsight™ Data Platform to enable the development of powerful analytic databases and machine learning algorithms for customers to compete. Aunalytics Secures NetGain - NetGain provides managed IT services to the accounting, legal, and healthcare industries. This acquisition enables Aunalytics to continue to expand its geographical reach across Ohio and offer the Aunsight Golden Record solution to its customers in the region.

Aunalytics Introduces Daybreak™ for Financial Services designed for mid-sized banks and credit unions. The enhanced solution empowers community financial institutions with advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve customer relationships, strategically deliver new products and services through more targeted, data-driven campaigns and drive competitive advantage with Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model.



“Midsize companies are more limited in their access to advanced data and analytics tools and talent to evolve their businesses in order to compete in the digital transformation race,” said Tracy Graham, CEO of Aunalytics. “We are on a rapid trajectory to expand our position as a leading data platform provider delivering what our customers need most – the ability to quickly and accurately answer important IT and business questions that enhance their customers’ experiences, drive growth, and expand margins through greater operational efficiency. I want to thank each and every Aunalytics member for their dedication and hard work for an amazing first quarter.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is the data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and midsized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at https://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .