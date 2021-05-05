AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of 2021

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st quarter of 2021 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 19.2 million (the 1st quarter of 2020 – EUR 13.6 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 9.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2020 – EUR 3.1 million);

• Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2021– EUR 9.1 million (the 1st quarter of 2020 – EUR 3.6 million).

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 12.4 million (the 1st quarter of 2020 – EUR 6.0 million).

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 31 March 2021;

2. Confirmation of responsible persons;

3. Press release.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments