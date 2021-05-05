FactSet Increases Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6.5% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.77 per share to $0.82 per share.



The $0.05 per share increase marks the twenty-second consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split adjusted basis, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to bring value to shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on June 17, 2021, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on May 31, 2021.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 153,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner.

