eSight Earns Honorable Mention in Pandemic Response Category of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

The Pandemic Response category highlighted programs, products and policies designed to mitigate either the health effects of COVID-19 or the economic effects of lockdowns. The pandemic posed an entirely new set of challenges for people with visual impairments forced to suddenly leave multiple assistive technologies behind at the office. In order to provide workers with the technology and support needed to accomplish daily tasks, eSight created eSight Workplace. It is a program that provides workers with an eSight 4, a vision enhancing device, as well as support and coaches who guide them through the onboarding process. All of the work is done remotely, allowing users to receive the devices, whether they are working from home or somewhere else.

eSight 4 is a wearable assistive device that is clinically validated to significantly enhance vision for those who are living with low vision and legal blindness. The medical device is designed by people in the low vision community for people in the low vision community. Coaches are available for support, and many form interpersonal bonds with eSight’s thousands of users.

“The low vision community faces higher rates of unemployment and underemployment than the general population. It is imperative that we find creative solutions to ensure people keep their jobs. eSight’s all-in-one solution allows people to retain their mobility, while making activities of daily living easier,” said Robert Vaters, eSight’s CEO and President. “eSight works hard to be a true ally of the low vision community, advocating for changes in insurance codes to cover advanced technology and for awareness about COVID’s impacts on people with visual impairments.”

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”

eSight 4 is available for purchase through a growing number of optometrists, ophthalmologists, distributors specializing in low vision assistive technology throughout countries across North America and Europe, and at www.eSightEyewear.com.

