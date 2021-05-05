DSGT Global Strengthens Supply Chain through Addition of Logistics and Service Center in West Sacramento

SURREY, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Imperium Motor Corp. division is opening a Logistics and Service Center in West Sacramento, located approximately 40 miles from the Company’s Experience Center in Fairfield, California.



“Our experience center has been busy with activity,” commented Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Corp. “Growing interest in our High and Low Speed Vehicles as well as our Pacer Golf Carts, e-Bikes and Scooters requires more space to store our expanding inventories that is soon to arrive. Adding a conveniently located logistics and service center will provide us more available display space at our Experience Center. The new facility, a conveniently located warehouse in West Sacramento which we were very fortunate to find in this active real estate market, gives us the capacity to store a large amount of units and parts inside with ample outside vehicle parking areas. We also have room for loading and unloading containers and vehicle shipments in a central location. As a bonus, it has a nice shop area that will provide our techs more space for assembly and warranty work.”

DSGT’s Experience Center will be the real benefactor and will now have more available space to display our High and Low Speed Vehicles as well as or e-Bikes and Scooters in preparation for our Grand Opening which date will soon be announced. This also allows consumers and dealer candidates to see and drive any of the Company’s newly delivered electric low and high-speed vehicles.

“We are building a formidable foundation on the West Coast,” added Bob Silzer, CEO of DSGT. “An ideally located logistics and service center, combined with the recent addition of our Assembly and R&D facility in nearby Palmdale, California, provide us solid operational footprint in a key market centrally located to a wealth of opportunities. Our strengthened supply chain and constantly improving infrastructure should enable us to generate strong sales in the quarters ahead, and I look forward to sharing more details on other exciting projects and orders in the coming weeks as we continue preparing for our up listing to NASDAQ and to raise $15m to execute on its expansion plan in 2021.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

