IVANS Recognized in 2021 American Business Awards

TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS Insurance Solutions® today announced that the company was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. IVANS won bronze in the Company of the Year, Medium-Sized Computer Software category for its innovation in the insurance industry.

American Business Award judges remarked, “Connectivity is changing consumer expectations and business operations. IVANS’ ability to distribute insurance products and services more digitally than ever before is a true differentiator.”

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “The insurance industry in the midst of a connectivity revolution, and this award demonstrates our commitment to advancing connectivity between the independent agency channel and their insurer and MGA partners, creating a more efficient and profitable digital ecosystem of insurance.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

