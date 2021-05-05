Leading Health and Fitness Organizations Precision Nutrition and the American Council on Exercise Join Forces to Advance the Careers of Exercise Professionals Through Best-in-Class Education

Toronto, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company today announces a new partnership with the American Council on Exercise (ACE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving physical activity levels through education, advocacy, and certification of exercise professionals and health coaches. Beginning today, existing and future ACE certified professionals will have the option to purchase Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 (L1) Nutrition Certification on the ACE website to support coaches in their mission to help clients adopt healthier physical activity and nutrition habits.

“Our similar approach to behavior change coaching is what drew ACE and Precision Nutrition together and is the cornerstone of our new partnership,” said Lauren Shroyer, MS, ATC, ACE Senior Director for Product Development. “As a first step, ACE is proud to offer the leading nutrition education to our exercise professionals and health coaches and look forward to further collaboration in the future.”

Precision Nutrition’s L1 Nutrition Certification combines the science of nutrition and the art of behavior change coaching, helping graduates of the program provide sustainable results for their clients. As the debut product of the partnership, the L1 Nutrition Certification is now available on the ACE website, as well as exclusive discounts for existing ACE professionals. Additionally, ACE professionals will gain access to Precision Nutrition’s team of industry experts through webinars and unique content.

“The demand to coach clients to better health and fitness—whether they’re starting a new coaching business or growing an existing one, has never been greater. Precision Nutrition is proud to partner with ACE to make our top rated L1 Nutrition Certification more accessible to those looking for added confidence and credibility as a coach,” said Jason Crowe, VP, Partnerships and Business Development for Precision Nutrition. “Pairing Precision Nutrition's nutrition and behavior change education products with ACE’s industry-leading exercise and health coaching certifications allows us to equip a new wave of graduates with the tools needed to meet a wider range of client needs and ultimately, help those clients meet their goals.”





About ACE

The American Council on Exercise (ACE) is a nonprofit organization with global reach that works to improve physical-activity levels by certifying exercise professionals and health coaches, publishing original research, convening experts on physical activity and health, working directly with community groups, and advocating for policies to get people from all walks of life moving. The 90,000 exercise professionals and health coaches certified by ACE are among the most respected in the world of fitness, helping people embrace physical activity and adopt a healthier lifestyle. For more information, call 800-825-3636 or visit ACEfitness.org. AMERICAN COUNCIL ON EXERCISE, ACE and ACE logos are Registered Trademarks of the American Council on Exercise.





About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits. Internationally, Precision Nutrition’s certifications have gained endorsement from the European Register of Exercise Professionals (EREPS) and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

