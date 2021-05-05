Indio Awarded 2021 Stevie Award

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indio® today announced that the company was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Indio won in the category of Company of the Year, Medium-Sized Computer Software for its innovation in simplifying the insurance submissions process.

American Business Award judges remarked, “Indio simplifies the insurance application process to make it faster, more collaborative, easier, and minimize errors and omissions, saving agencies and their clients’ time and money.”

“We are honored to be a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards,” said Adam Bratt, chief technology officer, Indio. “The insurance industry has entered an exciting chapter, and this award is a reflection of Indio’s commitment to delivering innovation that accelerates the opportunity to create new value and simplicity for all stakeholders of the insurance lifecycle.”

Information on the Stevie Awards and the complete list of winners by category can be found on the ABA website at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA

About Indio

Indio, a division of Applied Systems, provides insurance application and renewal software to automate the commercial lines submission process among agencies, brokerages, insurers and the insured. The application provides a fully digital client risk capture and application experience by automating the data population across each individual, unique insurer application. In simplifying and accelerating the submission and renewal process, Indio enables agencies, brokerages, and insurers to create greater efficiencies and value while providing their insureds a digital customer experience.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.