Natural Health Trends Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

﻿Fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income

Strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and $90.2 million in cash and cash equivalents



Second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations

Achieved strong sales momentum in Japan, India, Peru, Europe and Malaysia

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share



HONG KONG, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $13.5 million decreased 10% compared to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to a $1.1 million increase in deferred revenue which the Company expects to recognize as revenue in the second quarter of 2021. Orders taken were relatively consistent with the first quarter of 2020.





Operating income was $220,000 compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.





Net income was $153,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $573,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.





The number of Active Members1 decreased 5% to 49,420 at March 31, 2021 compared to 52,230 at December 31, 2020, and decreased 13% compared to 56,490 at March 31, 2020.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

“Following a highly productive January, severe government-mandated restrictions and limitations surrounding in-person events and the Chinese New Year holiday restricted our leaders from properly conducting business,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, “That said, our first quarter order trends sustained positive momentum with order volume approaching levels achieved in the prior year quarter. A strong contributor to our order volume was our January in-person training event which attracted nearly 700 participants. We also saw notable progress in Japan, India, Peru, Europe and Malaysia which all experienced strong top-line growth year-over-year. In an effort to further boost sales, we began the implementation of social selling in select markets to raise awareness and knowledge of our product lines and business opportunity. In addition, our diligent expense management resulted in our fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating income and net income, in addition to our second consecutive quarter of positive cash flow generation.”

Mr. Sharng concluded, “Despite having to delay our second Fly-High training to April, the event was successful and exceeded the attendance of our January event with follow-up marketing activities already well underway. Next, we expect to hold our first major in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic in Macau in June, where we intend to introduce a new wellness product, Time Release Ultra B Complex, to an audience of over 1,500. As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, we believe we are well-positioned to begin the process of safely resuming our normal business operations as the economy recovers.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $414,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to cash used of $990,000 in the first quarter of 2020.





Total cash and cash equivalents were $90.2 million at March 31, 2021, down slightly from $92.4 million at December 31, 2020.





On May 3, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2021.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,214 $ 92,367 Inventories 3,627 3,779 Other current assets 3,393 3,595 Total current assets 97,234 99,741 Property and equipment, net 521 539 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,839 3,745 Restricted cash 522 525 Deferred tax asset 721 731 Other assets 648 661 Total assets $ 103,485 $ 105,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 756 $ 580 Income taxes payable 1,547 1,481 Accrued commissions 3,116 3,496 Other accrued expenses 1,670 1,922 Deferred revenue 4,169 3,091 Amounts held in eWallets 7,754 8,503 Operating lease liabilities 1,252 1,163 Other current liabilities 1,125 1,270 Total current liabilities 21,389 21,506 Income taxes payable 13,748 13,748 Deferred tax liability 216 216 Operating lease liabilities 2,756 2,775 Total liabilities 38,109 38,245 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,102 Retained earnings 5,690 7,822 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (525 ) (336 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (25,904 ) Total stockholders’ equity 65,376 67,697 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 103,485 $ 105,942

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 13,469 $ 14,948 Cost of sales 3,255 4,514 Gross profit 10,214 10,434 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 5,514 6,603 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,480 5,279 Total operating expenses 9,994 11,882 Income (loss) from operations 220 (1,448 ) Other income, net 20 93 Income (loss) before income taxes 240 (1,355 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 87 (782 ) Net income (loss) $ 153 $ (573 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,874 10,483 Diluted 11,424 10,483

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 153 $ (573 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79 95 Noncash lease expense 294 418 Deferred income taxes 9 869 Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 123 1,001 Other current assets 195 (1,033 ) Other assets 2 52 Accounts payable 176 168 Income taxes payable 67 (164 ) Accrued commissions (344 ) (528 ) Other accrued expenses (245 ) (398 ) Deferred revenue 1,093 (521 ) Amounts held in eWallets (727 ) (175 ) Operating lease liabilities (322 ) (440 ) Other current liabilities (139 ) 239 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 414 (990 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (63 ) (12 ) Net cash used in investing activities (63 ) (12 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (2,285 ) (2,285 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,285 ) (2,285 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (222 ) (240 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,156 ) (3,527 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 92,892 99,425 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 90,736 $ 95,898 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 400 $ 194

