CarLotz Names Former AWS Manager William Vallier as SVP of Technology

RICHMOND, Va., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, named digital transformation veteran William (Bill) Vallier as Senior Vice President of Technology, effective March 2021. Vallier brings over 20 years of emerging technology experience in the hospitality industry, which he will leverage to help transform CarLotz into an even more customer-centric brand. He will report to and work closely with Chief Technology Officer, Dan Valerian, who has been focused on technology for CarLotz for ten years.



Vallier has deep experience identifying and implementing technology solutions to fuel business innovation, increase company revenue and drive brand recognition. In past roles, he has led large-scale projects and managed internal and external stakeholder relationships for companies.

“We’re very excited to have Bill join the team. Working with Dan, who has architected our systems and technology, I am confident that Bill’s extensive technology experience with hospitality, entertainment and media companies will create even more thoughtful and seamless experiences for CarLotz sellers and buyers,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “His innovative thinking and strong execution skills will strengthen the Company’s technology and systems capabilities as we execute on the most dramatic period of growth in our company’s history.”

Prior to joining CarLotz, Vallier served as Practice Manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he supported the National Institutes of Health to create and implement a notification system to track COVID-19 exposure. Vallier also led projects with NASA that focused on machine learning and cloud technologies. Previously, while at Ernst & Young, Vallier oversaw Royal Caribbean International’s implementation of single sign on, booking, guest profiles, and identity and access management for web, android and iOS applications to elevate the guest experience. Vallier also worked with global media and entertainment companies at Slalom Consulting and created Accenture’s “Next Generation Consumer Experience.” He is the owner and author of multiple national and international patents as primary and secondary inventor.

“As a digital-first company and a category innovator, CarLotz will continue to lead the way by delivering new experiences to our guests that they wouldn’t expect from a used car company,” said Vallier. “In partnership with Dan and the rest of the leadership team, we will continue to disrupt the used vehicle industry and consignment-to-retail model even further by leaning into emerging technologies. I am honored to join a growing team that’s willing to try new things and push boundaries in an industry ripe for change.”

Vallier’s experience will help fulfill the Company’s mission to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience for consumers and commercial consignors. To learn more about CarLotz and the rest of its leadership team, visit CarLotz.com.

