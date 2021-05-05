ECHO Incorporated Partners With BrandMuscle to Launch ECHO ADvantage Marketing Program

CHICAGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that it has partnered with ECHO Incorporated, a leader in outdoor power equipment with world-famous engines and manufacturing standards, to provide distributors and dealers with the tools needed to execute a modern marketing strategy.



ECHO will leverage BrandMuscle’s brand management, co-op fund management, and digital advertising expertise to achieve consistency across the brand, create customizable assets, manage corporate co-op funds, deploy and measure digital marketing campaigns, and print professional-quality direct mail marketing. BrandMuscle’s solutions make it easy for ECHO’s distributor partners to use a range of traditional and digital tactics, measure their impact, and scale campaigns across multiple dealer locations.

“BrandMuscle provides the holistic marketing approach we need to reach consumers at the local level,” said Brooks Morrison, Sr. Manager Channel Marketing at ECHO. “We’ve already seen significant interest and adoption of the program because it’s effective, easy to use, and offers a blend of digital and traditional media tactics that drive professionals and homeowners directly to our dealer partners.”

ECHO and its distributor partners can now use the online ECHO ADvantage Marketing Platform provided by BrandMuscle to access customizable templates, view and spend funds, and order paid media placements. Pre-approved direct mail postcard templates stored on the platform can be easily downloaded as a high-resolution file and sent directly to BrandMuscle’s print center. The platform’s capabilities reduce the need for one-off custom requests, yielding cost savings and greater efficiencies for ECHO, while driving brand awareness across all participating locations.

About ECHO Incorporated

ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use. Based in Lake Zurich, Ill., the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com .